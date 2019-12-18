USA Today Sports

Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2020: Who's No. 1?

Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2020: Who's No. 1?

Football

Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2020: Who's No. 1?

By December 18, 2019

By: |

Here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2020.

The composite reflects the average ranking of the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Clemson is the consensus No. 1 team with Alabama claiming No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 3. LSU and Georgia take the next two spots, giving the SEC three of the top five and five of the top 10.

, , Early Signing Period, Football, National Signing Day, Signing Day

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/top-25-recruiting-classes-for-2020-whos-no-1
Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2020: Who's No. 1?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.