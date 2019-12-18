Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2020: Who's No. 1?

Here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2020.

The composite reflects the average ranking of the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Clemson is the consensus No. 1 team with Alabama claiming No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 3. LSU and Georgia take the next two spots, giving the SEC three of the top five and five of the top 10.