Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2020: Who's No. 1?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 18, 2019
Here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2020.
The composite reflects the average ranking of the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Clemson is the consensus No. 1 team with Alabama claiming No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 3. LSU and Georgia take the next two spots, giving the SEC three of the top five and five of the top 10.
<p><strong>1. Clemson</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 1<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 1<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 1<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 1<br /> Six five-star recruits in a class that’s a consensus No. 1 across ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals. This isn't just one of Clemson’s best recruiting classes, it's among the best nationally in recent memory. No. 1 overall Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Demonte Capehart highlight the defensive line recruits for 2020. DJ Uiagalelei, the top pro-style quarterback, also chose Clemson.</p>
<p><strong>2. Alabama<br /> ESPN:</strong> 2<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 2<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 3<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 2.33<br /> The Crimson Tide recruiting class is led by three five-star recruits: St. Frances Academy’s (Baltimore) Chris Braswell, Ryan’s (Denton, Texas) Drew Sanders and recent commit Bryce Young out of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Braswell is the top weak side defensive end in his class, per 247 Sports, and Sanders is the second-ranked athlete. Young, a quarterback and the 11th-ranked player in the Chosen 25, led Mater Dei to a National Championship in 2018.</p>
<p><strong>3. Ohio State</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 3<br /> <strong>247Sports</strong>: 3<br /> <strong>Rivals</strong>: 2<br /> <strong>Average</strong>: 2.67<br /> The Buckeyes finished with the third-best Big Ten recruiting class for 2019, via 247 Sports, a rare occasion where the team didn’t have the top class in the conference. This year, it’s back to the usual for Ohio State, led by two five-star recruits in wideout Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.</p>
<p><strong>4. LSU</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 4<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports</strong></strong>: 5<br /> <strong><strong>Rivals</strong></strong>: 4<br /> <strong><strong>Average</strong></strong>: 4.33<br /> LSU earned the commitment of Arik Gilbert, the top tight end on both Rivals and 247 Sports and the No. 15 player in the Chosen 25. Gilbert and cornerback Elias Ricks are the two five-star players in LSU’s 2020 Class. The team also has no shortage of four-star recruits, receiving commitments from 13 as of Early Signing Day.</p>
<p><strong>5. Georgia</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 6<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports</strong></strong>: 4<br /> <strong><strong>Rivals</strong></strong>: 6<br /> <strong><strong>Average</strong></strong>: 5.33<br /> The Bulldogs crack the top five of the rankings with help from five-star Mekhail Sherman. Sherman, an outside linebacker out of St. John’s (Washington D.C.), is the second-best player at his position for 2020 and the 18th nationally, according to 247 Sports. Sherman isn’t the only five-star recruit who’s committed to Georgia. Broderick Jones, an offensive tackle, is staying in-state with the Bulldogs after he graduates from Lithonia (Georgia).</p>
<p><strong>6. Texas A&M</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 8<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports</strong></strong>: 6<br /> <strong><strong>Rivals</strong></strong>: 5<br /> <strong><strong>Average</strong></strong>: 6.33<br /> The key to Texas A&M’s recruiting success? Securing some of the top prospects in the state. The Aggies landed Tomball (Texas) wide receiver Demond Demas, a five-star recruit. They also locked in four-star recruits Jaylon Jones, out of Steele (Cibolo, Texas), and Longview’s (Texas) Haynes King, one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.</p>
<p><strong>7. Auburn</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 5<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports</strong></strong>: 7<br /> <strong><strong>Rivals</strong></strong>: 8<br /> <strong><strong>Average</strong></strong>: 6.67<br /> The top fixtures in the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class come from out-of-state. The team secured five-star recruit Tank Bigsby and four-star players Kobe Hudson, Wesley Steiner, Zykeivous Walker and Ze'Vian Capers, which rounds out the top five of Auburn’s class who has signed as of Early Signing Day. All five are from Georgia.</p>
<p><strong>8. Florida</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 7<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports</strong></strong>: 8<br /> <strong><strong>Rivals</strong></strong>: 7<br /> <strong><strong>Average</strong></strong>: 7.33<br /> The Gators already have three recruits who are enrolled at the school: quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive tackle Joshua Braun and guard Richard Leonard. Those three, in addition to players such as defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and Derek Wingo — both of whom are four-star recruits who have signed — make Florida a force to be reckoned with in recruiting this year.</p>
<p><strong>9. Michigan</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN</strong></strong>: 9<br /> <strong>247Sports</strong>: 11<br /> <strong>Rivals</strong>: 10<br /> <strong>Average</strong>: 10.00<br /> Michigan comes in as the No. 2 team in the Big Ten for recruiting this year. The Wolverines don’t have a five-star recruit, but they do have highly touted four-star players out of the Midwest, such as wide receiver A.J. Henning and Braiden McGregor. Michigan also landed running back Blake Corum, who shined for St. Frances this season and has led them to a No. 5 ranking in the Super 25.</p>
<p><strong>10. Oklahoma</strong><br /> <strong>ESPN</strong>: 11<br /> <strong>247Sports</strong>: 13<br /> <strong>Rivals</strong>: 9<br /> <strong>Average</strong>: 11.00<br /> The top-ranked team in the Big 12 via the composite rankings, the Sooners’ conference success on the field has now been matched on the recruiting trail this year. Oklahoma signed two highly ranked offensive line recruits in Nate Anderson and in-state product Andrew Raym. Oklahoma-committed Reggie Grimes, a four-star recruit out of Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee), didn’t officially sign Wednesday, but he did tweet his recruitment is shut down. Grimes adds depth to an already-impressive Oklahoma 2020 Class.</p>
<p><strong>11. Penn State</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 12<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 9<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 14<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 11.67<br /> With 11 four-star commitments and nine top-300 players on the 247Sports<br /> Composite, Penn State has a deep group of players who will vie to get on the<br /> field the next few years. Outside linebacker Curtis Jacobs and tight end Theo<br /> Johnson lead the class as the two top-100 players.</p>
<p><strong>12. Washington</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 14<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 10<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 13<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 12.33<br /> Convincing Chosen 25 linebacker Sav’ell Smalls to stay in state is big. The<br /> team may have found its offensive line of the future with four-stars Myles<br /> Murao, Roger Rosengarten and Geirean Hatchett. Jalen McMillan is a star wide<br /> receiver. Ethan Garbers is a record-breaking California quarterback. Washington's haul might be underrated.</p>
<p><strong>13. Notre Dame</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 13<br /> <strong>247Sports: </strong>14<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 18<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 15.00<br /> Notre Dame did an excellent job picking up players who should make impact early.<br /> Running back Chris Tyree and wide receiver Jordan Johnson are both five-star<br /> players, and Michael Mayer is a Chosen 25 tight end. Tosh Baker is one of the<br /> best offensive linemen in the country and Jordan Botelho is the No. 6 inside<br /> linebacker.</p>
<p><strong>T14. Tennessee</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 20<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 15<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 11<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 15.33<br /> Tennessee picked up three of the top five in-state prospects, all of whom are four-star defenders ranked in the top 115 nationally. The Volunteers did stellar work at Whitehaven High School in particular, getting three linebackers. Venturing out of state, Georgia product Harrison Bailey is the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the class.</p>
<p><strong>T14. Oregon</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 15<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports:</strong></strong> 19<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 12<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 15.33<br /> A year after getting No. 1 player Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon grabbed the two top<br /> linebackers in the country, both of whom are five-star players: Justin Flowe<br /> and Noah Sewell. Cornerback Luke Hill gives the Ducks another potentially<br /> strong piece on defense, while Jay Butterfield hopes to be the quarterback of<br /> the future as the No. 3 pro-style QB in the class.</p>
<p><strong>T16. South Carolina</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 16<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports:</strong></strong> 12<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 19<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 15.67<br /> Jordan Burch is the pride of the class, and rightfully so. Ranked No. 2 in the Chosen 25, he is the highest-ranked South Carolina commit since Jadeveon Clowney. But he’s not the only star. MarShawn Lloyd is one of the best running backs in the country and Luke Doty is the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback.</p>
<p><strong>T16. Texas</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 10<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 16<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 21<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 15.67<br /> The Longhorns class is almost exclusively made of Texas products, including<br /> four-star quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson. The most exciting<br /> piece, though, might be the lone player not from the Lone Star State as of Early<br /> Signing Day: Chosen 25 running back Bijan Robinson, who broke rushing records in<br /> Arizona.</p>
<p><strong>18. North Carolina</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 17<br /> <strong>247Sports: </strong>18<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 16<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 17.00<br /> With Desmond Evans and Myles Murphy, North Carolina looks to have its<br /> linebackers of the future. The Tar Heels also got commitments from fellow top-200<br /> defenders Kedrick Bingley Jones (defensive tackle) and Ja’Quirious Conley (safety). On defense in particular, this class has weapons.</p>
<p><strong>19. Nebraska</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 19<br /> <strong>247Sports: </strong>17<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 17<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 17.67<br /> Nebraska did very well in Florida, as four of the Cornhuskers’ top six signees<br /> as of Wednesday afternoon are from the Sunshine State. There are three four-star<br /> receivers committed or signed, including the No. 2 JuCo player Omar Manning, but<br /> the highest-ranked recruit is offensive tackle Turner Corcoran from Kansas, the<br /> No. 41 player in the USA TODAY Composite.</p>
<p><strong>20. Miami</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 18<br /> <strong>247Sports: </strong>21<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 15<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 18.00<br /> Miami nabbed five of the top 25 in-state recruits this cycle, most notably four-star<br /> running back Don Chaney Jr. He and Jaylan Knighton will fight over the running<br /> back role early. While the class does not have as many strong defensive pieces<br /> as offense, defensive end Chantz Williams could end up being one of the better pieces in the Hurricanes' class.</p>
<p><strong>21. Stanford</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 22<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports: </strong></strong>20<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 24<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 22.00<br /> Stanford beefed up its offensive line with three four-star linemen including<br /> Myles Hinton, and three-star St. John Bosco center Drake Metcalf. The Cardinal<br /> also pulled two four-star cornerbacks, and four-star wide receiver John Humphreys, who had 2,001 yards this year.</p>
<p><strong>22. Florida State</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 23<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 22<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 22<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 22.33<br /> Florida State successfully flipped dual-threat quarterback Chubba Purdy on Early<br /> Signing Day, giving the Seminoles a four-star passer. He’s the best player not<br /> from Florida in the class; the other recruits are highlighted by cornerback Demorie<br /> Tate, wide receiver Bryan Robinson and running back Lawrance Toafili, all of<br /> whom are in the top-200 on the 247Sports Composite.</p>
<p><strong>23. Kentucky</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 25<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports:</strong></strong> 23<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 20<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 22.67<br /> Kentucky’s class is highlighted by a trio of four-star defenders from out-of-state. Justin Rogers is a top-50 player from Michigan, Samuel Anaele a defensive end from Florida, and Josaiah Hayes and defensive tackle from Mississippi. There’s also a high chance the offensive line will be manned by<br /> members of this class down the road, as there are five three-star offensive<br /> linemen commits.</p>
<p><strong>24. Mississippi State</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 21<br /> <strong>247Sports:</strong> 24<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 25<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 23.33<br /> Mississippi State did well in its area, successfully recruiting the No. 2 and 5 high school players in Mississippi and the top two JuCo players in the state. The top player overall hails from Georgia: Jo’Quavious Marks, the No. 15 running back in the class.</p>
<p><strong>25. Georgia Tech</strong><br /> <strong><strong>ESPN:</strong></strong> 24<br /> <strong><strong>247Sports:</strong></strong> 26<br /> <strong>Rivals:</strong> 23<br /> <strong>Average:</strong> 24.33<br /> Could dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims be the player of the future for Georgia Tech? No. 7 at his position, Sims is a four-star prospect out of Florida and the Yellow Jackets’ top commit. Joining him as a top-300 player on the 247Spotrs Composite is Miles Brooks, a cornerback also from Florida.</p>
