TOP 250: 2020 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings released

With players in the 2020 class set to enter their senior season of high school, it’s time to see where the top prospects stack up against each other.
The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (310 for ESPN, and 260 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).
The Chosen 25 for the 2020 class has not yet been finalized. With the Rivals 5-star challenge having just been completed and The Opening set to take place this weekend, the USA TODAY High School Sports rankings can be expected soon.
At that point, these composites will be updated to reflect the Chosen 25 with the other outlets.
The No. 1 player in the 2020 class is strong-side defensive end Jordan Burch.
Rivals bumped Burch up 10 spots to the No. 3 placement, pushing him over the previous No. 1 player, ALL-USA First Team defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
Bresee is now at No. 2.
Justin Flowe, an inside linebacker on the ALL-USA Football First Team last season with Bresee, is No. 3.
ALL-USA First Team running back Zachary Evans and Second Team wide receiver Julian Fleming, both of who received an average rank of 6.67, are the first offensive players on the list. They are the two of the only three offensive players in the top 10, with offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who is No. 9.
The two players between Fleming and Johnson are outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, who is a consensus top-10 recruit, and strong-side defensive end Myles Murphy, the No. 2 player on ESPN behind only Evans.
At. No. 9 is cornerback Kelee Ringo, who ran a 4.35 40-yard time at the Rivals 5-star challenge to win his second Fastest Man championship in a row.
Rounding out the top 10 is Mekhail Sherman, an outside linebacker committed to Georgia whose ranking was boosted by his No. 8 spot on 247Sports.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|College
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|AVG.
|1
|Jordan Burch
|Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|2
|6
|3
|3.67
|2
|Bryan Bresee
|Damascus (Md.)
|DT
|Clemson
|1
|8
|4
|4.33
|3
|Justin Flowe
|Upland (Calif.)
|ILB
|Uncommitted
|6
|7
|2
|5
|T4
|Zachary Evans
|North Shore (Houston, Texas)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|10
|1
|9
|6.67
|T4
|Julian Fleming
|Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pa.)
|WR
|Ohio State
|5
|4
|11
|6.67
|T4
|Sav’ell Smalls
|Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|4
|9
|7
|6.67
|7
|Myles Murphy
|Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|SDE
|Clemson
|13
|2
|10
|8.33
|8
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|Princeton (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|OT
|Ohio State
|7
|13
|8
|9.33
|9
|Kelee Ringo
|Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|12
|18
|6
|12
|10
|Mekhail Sherman
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|OLB
|Georgia
|8
|16
|21
|15
|11
|Darnell Washington
|Desert Pines (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|ATH
|Uncommitted
|17
|14
|15
|15.33
|12
|Chris Braswell
|St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
|WDE
|Alabama
|20
|5
|22
|15.67
|13
|Arik Gilbert
|Marietta (Ga.)
|ATH
|Uncommitted
|14
|20
|14
|16
|14
|Demond Demas
|Tomball (Texas)
|WR
|Texas A&M
|11
|21
|18
|16.67
|15
|DJ Uiagalelei
|St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
|QB
|Clemson
|3
|50
|1
|18
|16
|Elias Ricks
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
|CB
|LSU
|9
|41
|5
|18.33
|17
|Desmond Evans
|Lee County (Sanford, N.C.)
|WDE
|Uncommitted
|15
|3
|41
|19.67
|18
|Demarkcus Bowman
|Lakeland (Fla.)
|RB
|Clemson
|22
|24
|16
|20.67
|19
|Broderick Jones
|Lithonia (Ga.)
|OT
|Georgia
|26
|12
|27
|21.67
|20
|Rakim Jarrett
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|WR
|LSU
|21
|30
|17
|22.67
|21
|Kendall Milton
|Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|23
|38
|20
|27
|T22
|Jase McClellan
|Aledo (Texas)
|RB
|Oklahoma
|29
|17
|38
|28
|T22
|Bijan Robinson
|Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|27
|31
|26
|28
|24
|Myles Hinton
|Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.)
|OT
|Stanford
|57
|15
|24
|32
|T25
|Demonte Capehart
|Hartsville (S.C.)
|DT
|Clemson
|30
|27
|58
|38.33
|T25
|Johnny Wilson
|Calabasas (Calif.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|35
|45
|35
|38.33
|27
|Drew Sanders
|Ryan (Denton, Texas)
|ATH
|Alabama
|16
|37
|66
|39.67
|28
|Don Chaney Jr.
|Belen Jesuit Prep (Miami, Fla.)
|RB
|Miami
|51
|40
|30
|40.33
|29
|Jordan Johnson
|DeSmet (Saint Louis, Mo.)
|WR
|Notre Dame
|60
|49
|19
|42.67
|30
|Reggie Grimes
|Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|WDE
|Uncommitted
|90
|10
|32
|44
|31
|Fred Davis II
|Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|CB
|Clemson
|70
|44
|23
|45.67
|32
|Chris Tyree
|Thomas Dale (Chester, Va.)
|RB
|Notre Dame
|53
|22
|64
|46.33
|33
|Turner Corcoran
|Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, Kan.)
|OT
|Nebraska
|33
|61
|48
|47.33
|34
|Justin Rogers
|Oak Park (Mich.)
|OG
|Kentucky
|45
|91
|12
|49.33
|T35
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge (Va.)
|ILB
|LSU
|73
|51
|25
|49.67
|T35
|MarShawn Lloyd
|DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)
|RB
|South Carolina
|61
|54
|34
|49.67
|37
|Bryce Young
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
|QB
|USC
|18
|82
|56
|52
|38
|Tate Ratledge
|Darlington School (Rome, Ga.)
|OT
|Georgia
|69
|75
|13
|52.33
|39
|Marcus Rosemy
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|WR
|Georgia
|65
|47
|53
|55
|40
|Phillip Webb
|Lanier (Buford, Ga.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|104
|25
|42
|57
|41
|Kayshon Boutte
|Westgate (New Iberia, La.)
|WR
|LSU
|39
|53
|85
|59
|42
|Gervon Dexter
|Lake Wales (Fla.)
|DT
|Florida
|38
|42
|98
|59.33
|43
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas (Calif.)
|WR
|LSU
|37
|67
|81
|61.67
|44
|Noah Sewell
|Orem (Utah)
|ATH
|Uncommitted
|64
|89
|33
|62
|45
|Avantae Williams
|Deland (Fla.)
|S
|Oregon
|118
|43
|36
|65.67
|46
|Daniyel Ngata
|Folsom (Calif.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|78
|48
|75
|67
|47
|RJ Mickens
|Southlake (Texas) Carroll
|S
|Clemson
|89
|46
|68
|67.67
|48
|Jalen McMillan
|San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.)
|WR
|Washington
|31
|113
|63
|69
|49
|Tank Bigsby
|Callaway (Hogansville, Ga.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|140
|39
|29
|69.33
|50
|Clark Phillips III
|La Habra (Calif.)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|25
|127
|59
|70.33
|51
|Andrew Gentry
|Columbine (Littleton, Colo.)
|OT
|Uncommitted
|83
|78
|54
|71.67
|52
|Trenton Simpson
|Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.)
|OLB
|Auburn
|34
|111
|76
|73.67
|53
|Ja’Quinden Jackson
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|ATH
|Texas
|48
|33
|154
|78.33
|54
|Jaquelin Roy
|University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|101
|70
|73
|81.33
|55
|Quentin Johnston
|Temple (Temple, Texas)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|122
|62
|61
|81.67
|56
|Jaylon Jones
|Steele (Cibolo, Texas)
|CB
|Texas A&M
|67
|63
|119
|83
|57
|Hudson Card
|Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
|D-QB
|Texas
|97
|64
|89
|83.33
|58
|Jalen Berger
|Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|62
|151
|39
|84
|59
|Quandarrius Robinson
|Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.)
|OLB
|Albama
|41
|186
|28
|85
|60
|Luke Wypler
|St Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
|OC
|Ohio State
|24
|29
|203
|85.33
|61
|Tre Williams
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|DT
|Clemson
|50
|36
|172
|86
|62
|Tosh Baker
|Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|OT
|Notre Dame
|42
|187
|51
|93.33
|T63
|Leonard Manuel
|Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.)
|WR
|Florida
|109
|71
|104
|94.67
|T63
|Keshawn Lawrence
|Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.)
|S
|Uncommitted
|59
|97
|128
|94.67
|65
|Wesley Steiner
|Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.)
|ATH
|Uncommitted
|76
|35
|174
|95
|T66
|Jalen Carter
|Apopka (Fla.)
|DT
|Georgia
|19
|34
|234
|95.67
|T66
|Mookie Cooper
|Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, Mo.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|126
|106
|55
|95.67
|T68
|Myles Murao
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
|OC
|Uncommitted
|77
|72
|139
|96
|T68
|Thaiu Jones-Bell
|Miami Carol City (Hallandale, Fla.)
|WR
|Alabama
|87
|90
|111
|96
|70
|Jack Miller
|Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|P-QB
|Ohio State
|149
|60
|80
|96.33
|71
|Vernon Broughton
|Cy Ridge (Houston, Texas)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|153
|79
|60
|97.33
|72
|Nate Anderson
|Reedy (Frisco, Texas)
|OT
|Oklahoma
|116
|59
|118
|97.67
|73
|Demouy Kennedy
|Theodore (Ala.)
|ILB
|Alabama
|66
|93
|137
|98.67
|74
|Gee Scott Jr.
|Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)
|WR
|Ohio State
|58
|196
|50
|101.33
|75
|Gary Bryant Jr.
|Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|54
|204
|47
|101.67
|76
|Haynes King
|Longview (Longview, Texas)
|QB
|Uncommitted
|32
|19
|255
|102
|T77
|Braiden McGregor
|Port Huron Northern (Port Huron, Mich.)
|SDE
|Michigan
|28
|26
|255
|103
|T77
|Jalen Kimber
|Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas)
|CB
|Georgia
|110
|83
|116
|103
|79
|Roydell Williams
|Hueytown (Ala.)
|RB
|Alabama
|138
|69
|105
|104
|80
|Michael Mayer
|Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Ky.)
|TE
|Notre Dame
|88
|154
|71
|104.33
|81
|Lathan Ransom
|Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|55
|190
|70
|105
|82
|A.J. Henning
|Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|127
|105
|84
|105.33
|83
|Dontae Manning
|Raytown (Kansas City, Mo.)
|CB
|Oklahoma
|40
|23
|255
|106
|84
|Trey Wedig
|Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.)
|OT
|Wisconsin
|165
|57
|99
|107
|85
|Chantz Williams
|Oakleaf (Orange Park, Fla.)
|WDE
|Uncommitted
|49
|58
|217
|108
|86
|Kobe Hudson
|Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.)
|WR
|Auburn
|102
|107
|117
|108.67
|T87
|Andrew Raym
|Broken Arrow (Okla.)
|OG
|Uncommitted
|44
|55
|239
|112.67
|T87
|Luke Doty
|Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
|QB
|South Carolina
|52
|145
|141
|112.67
|89
|Will Anderson
|Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.)
|WDE
|Alabama
|85
|56
|198
|113
|90
|Chris Morris
|Memphis (Tenn.) Central
|OG
|Uncommitted
|210
|101
|31
|114
|91
|Walker Parks
|Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.)
|OT
|Clemson
|199
|87
|57
|114.33
|92
|Mitchell Mayes
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|OG
|Clemson
|223
|11
|112
|115.33
|93
|Jay Butterfield
|Liberty (Brentwood, Calif.)
|P-QB
|Oregon
|93
|199
|65
|119
|94
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)
|WR
|Ohio State
|71
|223
|72
|122
|95
|Omari Thomas
|Briarcrest Christian (Memphis, Tenn.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|107
|121
|143
|123.67
|96
|Troy Omeire
|Fort Bend Austin (Sugar Land, Texas)
|WR
|Texas A&M
|203
|100
|69
|124
|97
|Xzavier Henderson
|Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|46
|74
|255
|125
|98
|Carson Beck
|Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|P-QB
|Georgia
|113
|150
|113
|125.33
|99
|Bryan Robinson
|Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach, Fla.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|157
|130
|91
|126
|100
|Keyvone Lee
|Superior Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Fla.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|56
|141
|182
|126.33
|101
|Jayson Jones
|Calera (Ala.)
|DT
|Alabama
|162
|84
|140
|128.67
|102
|Enzo Jennings
|Oak Park (Mich.)
|Ath
|Uncommitted
|144
|123
|122
|129.67
|T103
|E.J. Williams
|Central (Phenix City, Ala.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|154
|118
|126
|132.67
|T103
|Chad Lindberg
|Clear Creek (League City, Texas)
|OT
|Uncommitted
|160
|144
|94
|132.67
|105
|Antwaun Powell
|I. C. Norcom (Portsmouth, Va.)
|WDE
|Uncommitted
|119
|28
|255
|134
|106
|Jaylan Knighton
|Deerfield Beach (Fla.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|167
|85
|152
|134.67
|107
|Brian Branch
|Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.)
|S
|Alabama
|98
|99
|211
|136
|108
|Ze’Vian Capers
|Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|123
|122
|170
|138.33
|109
|Curtis Jacobs
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|OLB
|Penn State
|68
|171
|177
|138.67
|110
|Porter Rooks
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|WR
|NC State
|209
|160
|49
|139.33
|111
|Myles Murphy
|Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|96
|68
|255
|139.67
|112
|McKinnley Jackson
|George County (Lucedale, Miss.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|166
|156
|103
|141.67
|113
|Jordan Botelho
|St. Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii)
|ILB
|Notre Dame
|36
|178
|214
|142.67
|114
|Paul Tchio
|Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|OG
|Clemson
|79
|137
|213
|143
|115
|Prince Dorbah
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|OLB
|Texas
|108
|234
|90
|144
|T116
|Garrett Hayes
|Athens (Texas)
|OT
|Uncommitted
|114
|174
|145
|144.33
|T116
|Jay Hardy
|McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|94
|203
|136
|144.33
|118
|Roger Rosengarten
|Valor Christian (Littleton, Colo.)
|OT
|Washington
|92
|218
|124
|144.67
|119
|Darrion Henry
|Princeton (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|224
|166
|45
|145
|120
|Major Burns
|Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.)
|S
|LSU
|194
|77
|165
|145.33
|121
|Muhsin Muhammad III
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|WR
|Texas A&M
|147
|183
|108
|146
|122
|Chris Thompson Jr.
|Duncanville (Texas)
|S
|Uncommitted
|158
|73
|210
|147
|123
|Marcus Dumervil
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|OT
|Uncommitted
|198
|80
|164
|147.33
|T124
|Jake Majors
|Prosper (Texas)
|CB
|Texas
|237
|65
|144
|148.67
|T124
|Sedrick Van Pran
|Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.)
|OG
|Uncommitted
|303
|66
|77
|148.67
|126
|Tyler Baron
|Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|121
|229
|97
|149
|127
|Harrison Bailey
|Marietta (Marietta, Ga.)
|QB
|Texas
|161
|244
|43
|149.33
|T128
|Jaylen Garth
|Port Neches-Groves (Port Neches, Texas)
|OT
|Texas
|43
|162
|255
|153.33
|T128
|John Humphreys
|Corona Del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.)
|WR
|Stanford
|82
|246
|132
|153.33
|130
|E.J. Smith
|Jesuit College Prep (Dallas, Texas)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|271
|95
|95
|153.67
|131
|Zykeivous Walker
|Schley County (Ellaville, Ga.)
|SDE
|Georgia
|182
|194
|86
|154
|132
|Jason Harris
|Higley (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|WDE
|Uncommitted
|156
|52
|255
|154.33
|133
|Rylie Mills
|Lake Forest (Ill.)
|SDE
|Notre Dame
|171
|132
|161
|154.67
|T134
|Zavier Betts
|Bellevue (Neb.) West
|WR
|Nebraska
|323
|98
|46
|155.67
|T134
|Michael Carmody
|Mars Area (Mars, Pa.)
|OT
|Notre Dame
|95
|117
|255
|155.67
|T136
|Jalen Rivers
|Oakleaf (Orange Park, Fla.)
|OT
|Miami
|231
|32
|209
|157.33
|T136
|Demorie Tate
|Freedom (Orlando, Fla.)
|CB
|Florida State
|125
|92
|255
|157.33
|138
|Lawrance Toafili
|Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|91
|133
|255
|159.67
|139
|J.J. Evans
|Montevallo (Ala.)
|WR
|Auburn
|141
|134
|206
|160.33
|140
|Seth McGowan
|Poteet (Mesquite, Texas)
|RB
|Oklahoma
|136
|138
|208
|160.67
|141
|Malachi Moore
|Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.)
|CB
|Alabama
|99
|265
|123
|162.33
|T142
|Fadil Diggs
|Woodrow Wilson (Camden, N.J.)
|WDE
|Texas A&M
|150
|147
|192
|163
|T142
|Xavion Alford
|Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas)
|S
|Uncommitted
|132
|210
|147
|163
|144
|Ethan Pouncey
|Winter Park (Fla.)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|86
|149
|255
|163.33
|T145
|Cody Simon
|St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|176
|129
|187
|164
|T145
|Malachi Wideman
|Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)
|WR
|Florida State
|146
|253
|93
|164
|147
|Malik Hornsby
|Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)
|QB
|North Carolina
|84
|215
|194
|164.33
|148
|Kalel Mullings
|Milton Academy (Boston, Mass.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|186
|202
|106
|164.67
|T149
|Sergio Allen
|Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.)
|ILB
|Clemson
|129
|143
|224
|165.33
|T149
|Jordan Toles
|St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
|S
|LSU
|259
|193
|44
|165.33
|151
|Issiah Walker Jr.
|Norland (Miami, Fla.)
|OT
|South Carolina
|72
|170
|255
|165.67
|T152
|Alfred Collins
|Cedar Creek (Bastrop, Texas)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|130
|114
|255
|166.33
|T152
|Jahari Rogers
|Arlington (Arlington, Texas)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|143
|167
|189
|166.33
|154
|Kaden Johnson
|Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|106
|262
|133
|167
|T155
|Cole Brevard
|Carmel (Ind.)
|DT
|Penn State
|208
|76
|219
|167.67
|T155
|Timothy Smith
|Sebastian River (Fla.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|253
|163
|87
|167.67
|157
|Samuel Anaele
|Carol City (Miami, Fla.)
|SDE
|Miami
|247
|161
|96
|168
|158
|Josh White
|Cy Creek (Houston, Texas)
|ILB
|LSU
|193
|238
|74
|168.33
|159
|Arian Smith
|Lakeland (Fla.)
|WR
|Florida State
|75
|182
|255
|170.67
|160
|Ty’kieast Crawford
|Carthage (Texas)
|OT
|Arkansas
|74
|185
|255
|171.33
|T161
|Kitan Crawford
|John Tyler (Tyler, Texas)
|ATH
|Texas
|175
|86
|255
|172
|T161
|Jordan Morant
|Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|47
|214
|255
|172
|163
|Darin Turner
|Memphis (Tenn.) Central
|WR
|Uncommitted
|184
|103
|230
|172.33
|164
|Jacobian Guillory
|Alexandria (La.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|181
|209
|129
|173
|165
|Quincy Brown
|Destrehan (La.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|108
|158
|255
|173.67
|166
|Jo’Quavious Marks
|Carver (Atlanta, Ga.)
|RB
|Mississippi State
|190
|116
|216
|174
|T167
|Damian Sellers
|Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|172
|96
|255
|174.33
|T167
|Derek Wingo
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|OLB
|Florida
|142
|231
|150
|174.33
|T169
|Antonio Johnson
|East St. Louis (Ill.)
|S
|Tennessee
|180
|261
|83
|174.67
|T169
|Javian Hester
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|229
|181
|120
|176.67
|171
|Kedrick Bingley-Jones
|Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|159
|241
|134
|178
|172
|Kourt Williams
|St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|200
|242
|100
|180.67
|173
|Javon Baker
|McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|WR
|Alabama
|215
|226
|102
|181
|174
|Jadarius McKnight
|Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.)
|S
|Florida State
|128
|165
|255
|182.67
|175
|Mike Wyman
|Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.)
|WR
|South Carolina
|135
|219
|195
|183
|176
|Demon Clowney
|St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
|DE
|LSU
|321
|172
|62
|185
|177
|Jackson Bratton
|Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, Ala.)
|ILB
|Alabama
|155
|146
|255
|185.33
|178
|Mohamed Kaba
|Clinton (N.C.)
|ILB
|South Carolina
|80
|222
|255
|185.67
|T179
|Jack Nelson
|Stoughton (Wis.)
|OT
|Wisconsin
|163
|140
|255
|186
|T179
|Jordan Banks
|Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.)
|OLB
|Uncommitted
|139
|305
|114
|186
|181
|Antonio Doyle
|Lutheran North (Hazelwood, Mo.)
|OLB
|Missouri
|240
|88
|231
|186.33
|182
|Sam Adams II
|Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|105
|286
|171
|187.33
|183
|Alex Huntley
|Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.)
|DT
|South Carolina
|164
|221
|178
|187.67
|184
|Myles Slusher
|Broken Arrow (Okla.)
|S
|Oregon
|63
|252
|255
|190
|185
|Dwight McGlothern
|Klein Oak (Spring, Texas)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|196
|211
|166
|191
|186
|Ashaad Johnson
|Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|179
|305
|92
|192
|187
|Jacolbe Cowan
|Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|373
|124
|88
|195
|188
|Luke Hill
|St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
|CB
|Oregon
|371
|109
|109
|196.33
|189
|Nick Herbig
|St Louis School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|103
|257
|232
|197.33
|190
|Len’Neth Whitehead
|Athens Academy (Athens, Ga.)
|ILB
|Uncommitted
|81
|258
|255
|198
|191
|Ja’Qurious Conley
|Northside (Jacksonville, N.C.)
|S
|Uncommitted
|112
|228
|255
|198.33
|192
|Shane Illingworth
|Norco (Calif.)
|QB
|Oklahoma State
|264
|135
|197
|198.67
|193
|BJ Ojulari
|Marietta (Ga.)
|WDE
|Uncommitted
|225
|191
|181
|199
|194
|Johnnie Brown
|Woodinville (Wash.)
|DT
|Florida
|168
|175
|255
|199.33
|195
|Caziah Holmes
|Cocoa (Fla.)
|Ath
|Uncommitted
|137
|288
|176
|200.33
|T196
|Peter Skoronski
|Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.)
|OG
|Northwestern
|173
|176
|255
|201.33
|T196
|Darion Green-Warren
|Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|178
|205
|221
|201.33
|T198
|Eric Reed
|Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.)
|S
|Ole Miss
|152
|224
|237
|204.33
|T198
|Jerrin Thompson
|Lufkin (Texas)
|S
|Uncommitted
|145
|267
|201
|204.33
|200
|Geirean Hatchett
|Ferndale (Wash.)
|OG
|Uncommitted
|197
|164
|255
|205.33
|201
|Kevontre Bradford
|Lancaster (Texas)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|183
|180
|255
|206
|202
|Anton Harrison
|Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)
|OT
|Uncommitted
|322
|136
|162
|206.67
|203
|Aaryn Parks
|National Christian (Fort Washington, Md.)
|OT
|Uncommitted
|249
|305
|67
|207
|204
|Devon Achane
|Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|111
|256
|255
|207.33
|205
|Keyshawn Greene
|Wakulla (Crawfordville, Fla.)
|OLB
|Florida State
|151
|217
|255
|207.67
|206
|Logan Jones
|Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa)
|SDE
|Iowa
|100
|271
|255
|208.67
|207
|KeAndre Lambert
|Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|174
|200
|255
|209.67
|208
|Chubba Purdy
|Perry (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
|QB
|Louisville
|263
|115
|255
|211
|209
|Ja’Khi Douglas
|Terrebonne (Houma, La.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|124
|260
|255
|213
|210
|Max Johnson
|Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.)
|QB
|LSU
|372
|142
|127
|213.67
|211
|Traeshon Holden
|Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.)
|WR
|Alabama
|120
|269
|255
|214.67
|212
|RJ Moten
|Delran (Delran, N.J.)
|ATH
|Uncommitted
|177
|245
|223
|215
|213
|Javier Morton
|Stephenson (Stone Mountain, Ga.)
|S
|Alabama
|134
|272
|241
|215.67
|214
|Alec Bryant
|Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas)
|WDE
|LSU
|131
|264
|255
|216.67
|T215
|Dominic Bailey
|St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
|DT
|Tennessee
|269
|128
|255
|217.33
|T215
|Josaih Hayes
|Horn Lake (Miss.)
|DT
|Ole Miss
|213
|279
|160
|217.33
|217
|Ashaad Clayton
|Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|179
|220
|255
|218
|218
|Tonka Hemingway
|Conway (S.C.)
|DT
|Uncommitted
|211
|189
|255
|218.33
|T219
|Tirek Murphy
|Christ the King (Middle Island, N.Y.)
|RB
|Purdue
|282
|119
|255
|218.67
|T219
|Rashawn Williams
|King (Detroit, Mich.)
|WR
|Indiana
|299
|305
|52
|218.67
|T221
|Logan Parr
|O’Connor (Helotes, Texas)
|OG
|Texas
|204
|198
|255
|219
|T221
|Michael Drennen II
|Dublin (Ohio) Coffman
|RB
|Uncommitted
|287
|212
|158
|219
|223
|Kristian Story
|Lanett (Ala.)
|ATH
|Uncommitted
|185
|292
|180
|219
|224
|Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|S
|North Carolina
|276
|305
|78
|219.67
|T225
|Lavon Bunkley-Shelton
|Serra (Gardena, Calif.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|254
|305
|101
|220
|T225
|Jalin Conyers
|Gruver (Texas)
|TE
|Uncommitted
|117
|305
|238
|220
|T227
|Robby Ashford
|Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)
|D-QB
|Ole Miss
|230
|184
|255
|223
|T227
|Jeremiah Pegues
|Oxford (Miss.)
|Ath
|Uncommitted
|170
|299
|200
|223
|229
|James Sylvester
|Newton (Texas)
|WDE
|TCU
|245
|232
|196
|224.33
|230
|Marcus Fleming
|Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
|WR
|Miami
|115
|305
|255
|225
|T231
|Lamy Constant
|Canarsie (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
|RB
|Uncommitted
|232
|195
|255
|227.33
|T231
|Theo Johnson
|Holy Names ((Ontario, Canada)
|TE
|Uncommitted
|243
|240
|199
|227.33
|T233
|Parker McQuarrie
|Saint Paul (Concord, N.H.)
|QB
|UCLA
|272
|201
|212
|228.33
|T233
|Jalen Harrell
|Miami (Fla.) Central
|CB
|Florida State
|270
|305
|110
|228.33
|235
|Maliq Carr
|Oak Park (Mich.)
|TE
|Uncommitted
|226
|305
|155
|228.67
|236
|Makari Paige
|West Bloomfield (Mich.)
|S
|Uncommitted
|202
|230
|255
|229
|237
|Jacobe Covington
|Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|CB
|Uncommitted
|234
|305
|149
|229.33
|238
|Jaden Navarrette
|Norco (Calif.)
|Ath
|Oregon
|242
|254
|193
|229.67
|T239
|Jeff Sims
|Sandalwood (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|QB
|Florida State
|312
|126
|255
|231
|T239
|Desmond Tisdol
|Wilcox County (Rochelle, Ga.)
|ILB
|Uncommitted
|133
|305
|255
|231
|241
|Lideatrick Griffin
|Philadelphia (Miss.)
|ATH
|Mississippi State
|191
|248
|255
|231.33
|242
|Elijhah Badger
|Folsom (Calif.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|233
|296
|167
|232
|243
|Micahel Redding
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|355
|305
|37
|232.33
|T244
|Dazalin Worsham
|Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.)
|WR
|Alabama
|255
|188
|255
|232.67
|T244
|D.J. Rogers
|Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)
|TE
|Uncommitted
|220
|305
|173
|232.67
|246
|Jaden Dottin
|Suffield (Conn.) Academy
|WR
|Penn State
|275
|169
|255
|233
|T247
|Drew Pyne
|New Canaan (Conn.)
|QB
|Notre Dame
|460
|159
|82
|233.67
|T247
|Princely Umanmielen
|Manor (Manor, Texas)
|SDE
|Uncommitted
|187
|259
|255
|233.67
|249
|Rico Powers
|Jenkins (Savannah, Ga.)
|WR
|Uncommitted
|256
|305
|146
|235.67
|T250
|Jaquavion Fraziars
|Dunnellon (Fla.)
|WR
|Florida
|341
|112
|255
|236
|T250
|Ladarius Tennison
|Rockledge (Southwest Brevard City, Fla.)
|Ath
|Uncommitted
|148
|305
|255
|236