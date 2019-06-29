USA Today Sports

TOP 250: 2020 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings released

Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle

TOP 250: 2020 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings released

Football

TOP 250: 2020 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings released

By June 29, 2019

By: |

With players in the 2020 class set to enter their senior season of high school, it’s time to see where the top prospects stack up against each other.

The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (310 for ESPN, and 260 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).

The Chosen 25 for the 2020 class has not yet been finalized. With the Rivals 5-star challenge having just been completed and The Opening set to take place this weekend, the USA TODAY High School Sports rankings can be expected soon.

At that point, these composites will be updated to reflect the Chosen 25 with the other outlets.

The No. 1 player in the 2020 class is strong-side defensive end Jordan Burch.

Rivals bumped Burch up 10 spots to the No. 3 placement, pushing him over the previous No. 1 player, ALL-USA First Team defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Bresee is now at No. 2.

Justin Flowe, an inside linebacker on the ALL-USA Football First Team last season with Bresee, is No. 3.

ALL-USA First Team running back Zachary Evans and Second Team wide receiver Julian Fleming, both of who received an average rank of 6.67, are the first offensive players on the list. They are the two of the only three offensive players in the top 10, with offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who is No. 9.

The two players between Fleming and Johnson are outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, who is a consensus top-10 recruit, and strong-side defensive end Myles Murphy, the No. 2 player on ESPN behind only Evans.

At. No. 9 is cornerback Kelee Ringo, who ran a 4.35 40-yard time at the Rivals 5-star challenge to win his second Fastest Man championship in a row.

Rounding out the top 10 is Mekhail Sherman, an outside linebacker committed to Georgia whose ranking was boosted by his No. 8 spot on 247Sports.

Rank Player School Pos. College 247 ESPN Rivals AVG.
1 Jordan Burch Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.) SDE Uncommitted 2 6 3 3.67
2 Bryan Bresee Damascus (Md.) DT Clemson 1 8 4 4.33
3 Justin Flowe Upland (Calif.) ILB Uncommitted 6 7 2 5
T4 Zachary Evans North Shore (Houston, Texas) RB Uncommitted 10 1 9 6.67
T4 Julian Fleming Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pa.) WR Ohio State 5 4 11 6.67
T4 Sav’ell Smalls Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) OLB Uncommitted 4 9 7 6.67
7 Myles Murphy Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) SDE Clemson 13 2 10 8.33
8 Paris Johnson Jr. Princeton (Cincinnati, Ohio) OT Ohio State 7 13 8 9.33
9 Kelee Ringo Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) CB Uncommitted 12 18 6 12
10 Mekhail Sherman St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) OLB Georgia 8 16 21 15
11 Darnell Washington Desert Pines (Las Vegas, Nev.) ATH Uncommitted 17 14 15 15.33
12 Chris Braswell St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) WDE Alabama 20 5 22 15.67
13 Arik Gilbert Marietta (Ga.) ATH Uncommitted 14 20 14 16
14 Demond Demas Tomball (Texas) WR Texas A&M 11 21 18 16.67
15 DJ Uiagalelei St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) QB Clemson 3 50 1 18
16 Elias Ricks Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) CB LSU 9 41 5 18.33
17 Desmond Evans Lee County (Sanford, N.C.) WDE Uncommitted 15 3 41 19.67
18 Demarkcus Bowman Lakeland (Fla.) RB Clemson 22 24 16 20.67
19 Broderick Jones Lithonia (Ga.) OT Georgia 26 12 27 21.67
20 Rakim Jarrett St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) WR LSU 21 30 17 22.67
21 Kendall Milton Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) RB Uncommitted 23 38 20 27
T22 Jase McClellan Aledo (Texas) RB Oklahoma 29 17 38 28
T22 Bijan Robinson Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) RB Uncommitted 27 31 26 28
24 Myles Hinton Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.) OT Stanford 57 15 24 32
T25 Demonte Capehart Hartsville (S.C.) DT Clemson 30 27 58 38.33
T25 Johnny Wilson Calabasas (Calif.) WR Uncommitted 35 45 35 38.33
27 Drew Sanders Ryan (Denton, Texas) ATH Alabama 16 37 66 39.67
28 Don Chaney Jr. Belen Jesuit Prep (Miami, Fla.) RB Miami 51 40 30 40.33
29 Jordan Johnson DeSmet (Saint Louis, Mo.) WR Notre Dame 60 49 19 42.67
30 Reggie Grimes Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) WDE Uncommitted 90 10 32 44
31 Fred Davis II Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) CB Clemson 70 44 23 45.67
32 Chris Tyree Thomas Dale (Chester, Va.) RB Notre Dame 53 22 64 46.33
33 Turner Corcoran Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, Kan.) OT Nebraska 33 61 48 47.33
34 Justin Rogers Oak Park (Mich.) OG Kentucky 45 91 12 49.33
T35 Antoine Sampah Woodbridge (Va.) ILB LSU 73 51 25 49.67
T35 MarShawn Lloyd DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) RB South Carolina 61 54 34 49.67
37 Bryce Young Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) QB USC 18 82 56 52
38 Tate Ratledge Darlington School (Rome, Ga.) OT Georgia 69 75 13 52.33
39 Marcus Rosemy St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) WR Georgia 65 47 53 55
40 Phillip Webb Lanier (Buford, Ga.) OLB Uncommitted 104 25 42 57
41 Kayshon Boutte Westgate (New Iberia, La.) WR LSU 39 53 85 59
42 Gervon Dexter Lake Wales (Fla.) DT Florida 38 42 98 59.33
43 Jermaine Burton Calabasas (Calif.) WR LSU 37 67 81 61.67
44 Noah Sewell Orem (Utah) ATH Uncommitted 64 89 33 62
45 Avantae Williams Deland (Fla.) S Oregon 118 43 36 65.67
46 Daniyel Ngata Folsom (Calif.) RB Uncommitted 78 48 75 67
47 RJ Mickens Southlake (Texas) Carroll S Clemson 89 46 68 67.67
48 Jalen McMillan San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) WR Washington 31 113 63 69
49 Tank Bigsby Callaway (Hogansville, Ga.) RB Uncommitted 140 39 29 69.33
50 Clark Phillips III La Habra (Calif.) CB Uncommitted 25 127 59 70.33
51 Andrew Gentry Columbine (Littleton, Colo.) OT Uncommitted 83 78 54 71.67
52 Trenton Simpson Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) OLB Auburn 34 111 76 73.67
53 Ja’Quinden Jackson Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) ATH Texas 48 33 154 78.33
54 Jaquelin Roy University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) DT Uncommitted 101 70 73 81.33
55 Quentin Johnston Temple (Temple, Texas) WR Uncommitted 122 62 61 81.67
56 Jaylon Jones Steele (Cibolo, Texas) CB Texas A&M 67 63 119 83
57 Hudson Card Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) D-QB Texas 97 64 89 83.33
58 Jalen Berger Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) RB Uncommitted 62 151 39 84
59 Quandarrius Robinson Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) OLB Albama 41 186 28 85
60 Luke Wypler St Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) OC Ohio State 24 29 203 85.33
61 Tre Williams St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) DT Clemson 50 36 172 86
62 Tosh Baker Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz.) OT Notre Dame 42 187 51 93.33
T63 Leonard Manuel Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) WR Florida 109 71 104 94.67
T63 Keshawn Lawrence Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) S Uncommitted 59 97 128 94.67
65 Wesley Steiner Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) ATH Uncommitted 76 35 174 95
T66 Jalen Carter Apopka (Fla.) DT Georgia 19 34 234 95.67
T66 Mookie Cooper Trinity Catholic (Saint Louis, Mo.) WR Uncommitted 126 106 55 95.67
T68 Myles Murao Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) OC Uncommitted 77 72 139 96
T68 Thaiu Jones-Bell Miami Carol City (Hallandale, Fla.) WR Alabama 87 90 111 96
70 Jack Miller Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) P-QB Ohio State 149 60 80 96.33
71 Vernon Broughton Cy Ridge (Houston, Texas) DT Uncommitted 153 79 60 97.33
72 Nate Anderson Reedy (Frisco, Texas) OT Oklahoma 116 59 118 97.67
73 Demouy Kennedy Theodore (Ala.) ILB Alabama 66 93 137 98.67
74 Gee Scott Jr. Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.) WR Ohio State 58 196 50 101.33
75 Gary Bryant Jr. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) WR Uncommitted 54 204 47 101.67
76 Haynes King Longview (Longview, Texas) QB Uncommitted 32 19 255 102
T77 Braiden McGregor Port Huron Northern (Port Huron, Mich.) SDE Michigan 28 26 255 103
T77 Jalen Kimber Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) CB Georgia 110 83 116 103
79 Roydell Williams Hueytown (Ala.) RB Alabama 138 69 105 104
80 Michael Mayer Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Ky.) TE Notre Dame 88 154 71 104.33
81 Lathan Ransom Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) SDE Uncommitted 55 190 70 105
82 A.J. Henning Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) WR Uncommitted 127 105 84 105.33
83 Dontae Manning Raytown (Kansas City, Mo.) CB Oklahoma 40 23 255 106
84 Trey Wedig Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) OT Wisconsin 165 57 99 107
85 Chantz Williams Oakleaf (Orange Park, Fla.) WDE Uncommitted 49 58 217 108
86 Kobe Hudson Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) WR Auburn 102 107 117 108.67
T87 Andrew Raym Broken Arrow (Okla.) OG Uncommitted 44 55 239 112.67
T87 Luke Doty Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) QB South Carolina 52 145 141 112.67
89 Will Anderson Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.) WDE Alabama 85 56 198 113
90 Chris Morris Memphis (Tenn.) Central OG Uncommitted 210 101 31 114
91 Walker Parks Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) OT Clemson 199 87 57 114.33
92 Mitchell Mayes Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) OG Clemson 223 11 112 115.33
93 Jay Butterfield Liberty (Brentwood, Calif.) P-QB Oregon 93 199 65 119
94 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas) WR Ohio State 71 223 72 122
95 Omari Thomas Briarcrest Christian (Memphis, Tenn.) DT Uncommitted 107 121 143 123.67
96 Troy Omeire Fort Bend Austin (Sugar Land, Texas) WR Texas A&M 203 100 69 124
97 Xzavier Henderson Columbus (Miami, Fla.) WR Uncommitted 46 74 255 125
98 Carson Beck Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.) P-QB Georgia 113 150 113 125.33
99 Bryan Robinson Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach, Fla.) WR Uncommitted 157 130 91 126
100 Keyvone Lee Superior Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Fla.) RB Uncommitted 56 141 182 126.33
101 Jayson Jones Calera (Ala.) DT Alabama 162 84 140 128.67
102 Enzo Jennings Oak Park (Mich.) Ath Uncommitted 144 123 122 129.67
T103 E.J. Williams Central (Phenix City, Ala.) WR Uncommitted 154 118 126 132.67
T103 Chad Lindberg Clear Creek (League City, Texas) OT Uncommitted 160 144 94 132.67
105 Antwaun Powell I. C. Norcom (Portsmouth, Va.) WDE Uncommitted 119 28 255 134
106 Jaylan Knighton Deerfield Beach (Fla.) RB Uncommitted 167 85 152 134.67
107 Brian Branch Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.) S Alabama 98 99 211 136
108 Ze’Vian Capers Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) WR Uncommitted 123 122 170 138.33
109 Curtis Jacobs McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) OLB Penn State 68 171 177 138.67
110 Porter Rooks Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) WR NC State 209 160 49 139.33
111 Myles Murphy Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.) SDE Uncommitted 96 68 255 139.67
112 McKinnley Jackson George County (Lucedale, Miss.) DT Uncommitted 166 156 103 141.67
113 Jordan Botelho St. Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii) ILB Notre Dame 36 178 214 142.67
114 Paul Tchio Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) OG Clemson 79 137 213 143
115 Prince Dorbah Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) OLB Texas 108 234 90 144
T116 Garrett Hayes Athens (Texas) OT Uncommitted 114 174 145 144.33
T116 Jay Hardy McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) SDE Uncommitted 94 203 136 144.33
118 Roger Rosengarten Valor Christian (Littleton, Colo.) OT Washington 92 218 124 144.67
119 Darrion Henry Princeton (Cincinnati, Ohio) DT Uncommitted 224 166 45 145
120 Major Burns Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) S LSU 194 77 165 145.33
121 Muhsin Muhammad III Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) WR Texas A&M 147 183 108 146
122 Chris Thompson Jr. Duncanville (Texas) S Uncommitted 158 73 210 147
123 Marcus Dumervil St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) OT Uncommitted 198 80 164 147.33
T124 Jake Majors Prosper (Texas) CB Texas 237 65 144 148.67
T124 Sedrick Van Pran Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.) OG Uncommitted 303 66 77 148.67
126 Tyler Baron Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic SDE Uncommitted 121 229 97 149
127 Harrison Bailey Marietta (Marietta, Ga.) QB Texas 161 244 43 149.33
T128 Jaylen Garth Port Neches-Groves (Port Neches, Texas) OT Texas 43 162 255 153.33
T128 John Humphreys Corona Del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.) WR Stanford 82 246 132 153.33
130 E.J. Smith Jesuit College Prep (Dallas, Texas) WR Uncommitted 271 95 95 153.67
131 Zykeivous Walker Schley County (Ellaville, Ga.) SDE Georgia 182 194 86 154
132 Jason Harris Higley (Gilbert, Ariz.) WDE Uncommitted 156 52 255 154.33
133 Rylie Mills Lake Forest (Ill.) SDE Notre Dame 171 132 161 154.67
T134 Zavier Betts Bellevue (Neb.) West WR Nebraska 323 98 46 155.67
T134 Michael Carmody Mars Area (Mars, Pa.) OT Notre Dame 95 117 255 155.67
T136 Jalen Rivers Oakleaf (Orange Park, Fla.) OT Miami 231 32 209 157.33
T136 Demorie Tate Freedom (Orlando, Fla.) CB Florida State 125 92 255 157.33
138 Lawrance Toafili Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla.) RB Uncommitted 91 133 255 159.67
139 J.J. Evans Montevallo (Ala.) WR Auburn 141 134 206 160.33
140 Seth McGowan Poteet (Mesquite, Texas) RB Oklahoma 136 138 208 160.67
141 Malachi Moore Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) CB Alabama 99 265 123 162.33
T142 Fadil Diggs Woodrow Wilson (Camden, N.J.) WDE Texas A&M 150 147 192 163
T142 Xavion Alford Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas) S Uncommitted 132 210 147 163
144 Ethan Pouncey Winter Park (Fla.) CB Uncommitted 86 149 255 163.33
T145 Cody Simon St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) OLB Uncommitted 176 129 187 164
T145 Malachi Wideman Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.) WR Florida State 146 253 93 164
147 Malik Hornsby Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas) QB North Carolina 84 215 194 164.33
148 Kalel Mullings Milton Academy (Boston, Mass.) OLB Uncommitted 186 202 106 164.67
T149 Sergio Allen Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) ILB Clemson 129 143 224 165.33
T149 Jordan Toles St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) S LSU 259 193 44 165.33
151 Issiah Walker Jr. Norland (Miami, Fla.) OT South Carolina 72 170 255 165.67
T152 Alfred Collins Cedar Creek (Bastrop, Texas) SDE Uncommitted 130 114 255 166.33
T152 Jahari Rogers Arlington (Arlington, Texas) CB Uncommitted 143 167 189 166.33
154 Kaden Johnson Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) OLB Uncommitted 106 262 133 167
T155 Cole Brevard Carmel (Ind.) DT Penn State 208 76 219 167.67
T155 Timothy Smith Sebastian River (Fla.) DT Uncommitted 253 163 87 167.67
157 Samuel Anaele Carol City (Miami, Fla.) SDE Miami 247 161 96 168
158 Josh White Cy Creek (Houston, Texas) ILB LSU 193 238 74 168.33
159 Arian Smith Lakeland (Fla.) WR Florida State 75 182 255 170.67
160 Ty’kieast Crawford Carthage (Texas) OT Arkansas 74 185 255 171.33
T161 Kitan Crawford John Tyler (Tyler, Texas) ATH Texas 175 86 255 172
T161 Jordan Morant Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) SDE Uncommitted 47 214 255 172
163 Darin Turner Memphis (Tenn.) Central WR Uncommitted 184 103 230 172.33
164 Jacobian Guillory Alexandria (La.) DT Uncommitted 181 209 129 173
165 Quincy Brown Destrehan (La.) WR Uncommitted 108 158 255 173.67
166 Jo’Quavious Marks Carver (Atlanta, Ga.) RB Mississippi State 190 116 216 174
T167 Damian Sellers Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) OLB Uncommitted 172 96 255 174.33
T167 Derek Wingo St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) OLB Florida 142 231 150 174.33
T169 Antonio Johnson East St. Louis (Ill.) S Tennessee 180 261 83 174.67
T169 Javian Hester Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) WR Uncommitted 229 181 120 176.67
171 Kedrick Bingley-Jones Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) DT Uncommitted 159 241 134 178
172 Kourt Williams St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) OLB Uncommitted 200 242 100 180.67
173 Javon Baker McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) WR Alabama 215 226 102 181
174 Jadarius McKnight Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.) S Florida State 128 165 255 182.67
175 Mike Wyman Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.) WR South Carolina 135 219 195 183
176 Demon Clowney St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) DE LSU 321 172 62 185
177 Jackson Bratton Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, Ala.) ILB Alabama 155 146 255 185.33
178 Mohamed Kaba Clinton (N.C.) ILB South Carolina 80 222 255 185.67
T179 Jack Nelson Stoughton (Wis.) OT Wisconsin 163 140 255 186
T179 Jordan Banks Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.) OLB Uncommitted 139 305 114 186
181 Antonio Doyle Lutheran North (Hazelwood, Mo.) OLB Missouri 240 88 231 186.33
182 Sam Adams II Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.) RB Uncommitted 105 286 171 187.33
183 Alex Huntley Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.) DT South Carolina 164 221 178 187.67
184 Myles Slusher Broken Arrow (Okla.) S Oregon 63 252 255 190
185 Dwight McGlothern Klein Oak (Spring, Texas) CB Uncommitted 196 211 166 191
186 Ashaad Johnson Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.) RB Uncommitted 179 305 92 192
187 Jacolbe Cowan Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) DT Uncommitted 373 124 88 195
188 Luke Hill St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) CB Oregon 371 109 109 196.33
189 Nick Herbig St Louis School (Honolulu, Hawaii) OLB Wisconsin 103 257 232 197.33
190 Len’Neth Whitehead Athens Academy (Athens, Ga.) ILB Uncommitted 81 258 255 198
191 Ja’Qurious Conley Northside (Jacksonville, N.C.) S Uncommitted 112 228 255 198.33
192 Shane Illingworth Norco (Calif.) QB Oklahoma State 264 135 197 198.67
193 BJ Ojulari Marietta (Ga.) WDE Uncommitted 225 191 181 199
194 Johnnie Brown Woodinville (Wash.) DT Florida 168 175 255 199.33
195 Caziah Holmes Cocoa (Fla.) Ath Uncommitted 137 288 176 200.33
T196 Peter Skoronski Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.) OG Northwestern 173 176 255 201.33
T196 Darion Green-Warren Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.) CB Uncommitted 178 205 221 201.33
T198 Eric Reed Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.) S Ole Miss 152 224 237 204.33
T198 Jerrin Thompson Lufkin (Texas) S Uncommitted 145 267 201 204.33
200 Geirean Hatchett Ferndale (Wash.) OG Uncommitted 197 164 255 205.33
201 Kevontre Bradford Lancaster (Texas) RB Uncommitted 183 180 255 206
202 Anton Harrison Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) OT Uncommitted 322 136 162 206.67
203 Aaryn Parks National Christian (Fort Washington, Md.) OT Uncommitted 249 305 67 207
204 Devon Achane Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas) WR Uncommitted 111 256 255 207.33
205 Keyshawn Greene Wakulla (Crawfordville, Fla.) OLB Florida State 151 217 255 207.67
206 Logan Jones Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa) SDE Iowa 100 271 255 208.67
207 KeAndre Lambert Maury (Norfolk, Va.) WR Uncommitted 174 200 255 209.67
208 Chubba Purdy Perry (Queen Creek, Ariz.) QB Louisville 263 115 255 211
209 Ja’Khi Douglas Terrebonne (Houma, La.) WR Uncommitted 124 260 255 213
210 Max Johnson Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.) QB LSU 372 142 127 213.67
211 Traeshon Holden Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.) WR Alabama 120 269 255 214.67
212 RJ Moten Delran (Delran, N.J.) ATH Uncommitted 177 245 223 215
213 Javier Morton Stephenson (Stone Mountain, Ga.) S Alabama 134 272 241 215.67
214 Alec Bryant Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas) WDE LSU 131 264 255 216.67
T215 Dominic Bailey St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) DT Tennessee 269 128 255 217.33
T215 Josaih Hayes Horn Lake (Miss.) DT Ole Miss 213 279 160 217.33
217 Ashaad Clayton Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.) RB Uncommitted 179 220 255 218
218 Tonka Hemingway Conway (S.C.) DT Uncommitted 211 189 255 218.33
T219 Tirek Murphy Christ the King (Middle Island, N.Y.) RB Purdue 282 119 255 218.67
T219 Rashawn Williams King (Detroit, Mich.) WR Indiana 299 305 52 218.67
T221 Logan Parr O’Connor (Helotes, Texas) OG Texas 204 198 255 219
T221 Michael Drennen II Dublin (Ohio) Coffman RB Uncommitted 287 212 158 219
223 Kristian Story Lanett (Ala.) ATH Uncommitted 185 292 180 219
224 Cameron Roseman-Sinclair Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) S North Carolina 276 305 78 219.67
T225 Lavon Bunkley-Shelton Serra (Gardena, Calif.) WR Uncommitted 254 305 101 220
T225 Jalin Conyers Gruver (Texas) TE Uncommitted 117 305 238 220
T227 Robby Ashford Hoover (Hoover, Ala.) D-QB Ole Miss 230 184 255 223
T227 Jeremiah Pegues Oxford (Miss.) Ath Uncommitted 170 299 200 223
229 James Sylvester Newton (Texas) WDE TCU 245 232 196 224.33
230 Marcus Fleming Northwestern (Miami, Fla.) WR Miami 115 305 255 225
T231 Lamy Constant Canarsie (Brooklyn, N.Y.) RB Uncommitted 232 195 255 227.33
T231 Theo Johnson Holy Names ((Ontario, Canada) TE Uncommitted 243 240 199 227.33
T233 Parker McQuarrie Saint Paul (Concord, N.H.) QB UCLA 272 201 212 228.33
T233 Jalen Harrell Miami (Fla.) Central CB Florida State 270 305 110 228.33
235 Maliq Carr Oak Park (Mich.) TE Uncommitted 226 305 155 228.67
236 Makari Paige West Bloomfield (Mich.) S Uncommitted 202 230 255 229
237 Jacobe Covington Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) CB Uncommitted 234 305 149 229.33
238 Jaden Navarrette Norco (Calif.) Ath Oregon 242 254 193 229.67
T239 Jeff Sims Sandalwood (Jacksonville, Fla.) QB Florida State 312 126 255 231
T239 Desmond Tisdol Wilcox County (Rochelle, Ga.) ILB Uncommitted 133 305 255 231
241 Lideatrick Griffin Philadelphia (Miss.) ATH Mississippi State 191 248 255 231.33
242 Elijhah Badger Folsom (Calif.) WR Uncommitted 233 296 167 232
243 Micahel Redding IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) WR Uncommitted 355 305 37 232.33
T244 Dazalin Worsham Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) WR Alabama 255 188 255 232.67
T244 D.J. Rogers Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.) TE Uncommitted 220 305 173 232.67
246 Jaden Dottin Suffield (Conn.) Academy WR Penn State 275 169 255 233
T247 Drew Pyne New Canaan (Conn.) QB Notre Dame 460 159 82 233.67
T247 Princely Umanmielen Manor (Manor, Texas) SDE Uncommitted 187 259 255 233.67
249 Rico Powers Jenkins (Savannah, Ga.) WR Uncommitted 256 305 146 235.67
T250 Jaquavion Fraziars Dunnellon (Fla.) WR Florida 341 112 255 236
T250 Ladarius Tennison Rockledge (Southwest Brevard City, Fla.) Ath Uncommitted 148 305 255 236

 

, , , , , , , , , , , Chosen 25, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/top-250-2020-composite-football-player-recruiting-rankings
TOP 250: 2020 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings released
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.