TOP 250: 2020 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings released

With players in the 2020 class set to enter their senior season of high school, it’s time to see where the top prospects stack up against each other.

The composite represents the average rankings of the three major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals along with the USA TODAY Chosen 25. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number +10 based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (310 for ESPN, and 260 for Rivals, 35 for Chosen 25).

The Chosen 25 for the 2020 class has not yet been finalized. With the Rivals 5-star challenge having just been completed and The Opening set to take place this weekend, the USA TODAY High School Sports rankings can be expected soon.

At that point, these composites will be updated to reflect the Chosen 25 with the other outlets.

The No. 1 player in the 2020 class is strong-side defensive end Jordan Burch.

Rivals bumped Burch up 10 spots to the No. 3 placement, pushing him over the previous No. 1 player, ALL-USA First Team defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Bresee is now at No. 2.

Justin Flowe, an inside linebacker on the ALL-USA Football First Team last season with Bresee, is No. 3.

ALL-USA First Team running back Zachary Evans and Second Team wide receiver Julian Fleming, both of who received an average rank of 6.67, are the first offensive players on the list. They are the two of the only three offensive players in the top 10, with offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who is No. 9.

The two players between Fleming and Johnson are outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, who is a consensus top-10 recruit, and strong-side defensive end Myles Murphy, the No. 2 player on ESPN behind only Evans.

At. No. 9 is cornerback Kelee Ringo, who ran a 4.35 40-yard time at the Rivals 5-star challenge to win his second Fastest Man championship in a row.

Rounding out the top 10 is Mekhail Sherman, an outside linebacker committed to Georgia whose ranking was boosted by his No. 8 spot on 247Sports.