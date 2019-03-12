'Top colleges' show interest in LaMelo Ball, raise eligibility concerns

The ongoing debate on LaMelo Ball’s future and whether it involves the NCAA has continued on without any more clarity. Ball in the Family stoked the fire in recent weeks with Ball stating Kansas and USC had been in contact with him.

At the end of the latest episode on Sunday, the show teased the upcoming second-half of the season which featured more questions about Ball’s future. The scene pictured shows Ball, Big Baller Brand manager Alan Foster and Ball’s agent/not actually agent Harrison Gaines, who also represents LiAngelo and Lonzo ball.

Alan Foster: Any colleges showing interest? Harrison Gaines: I’ve been getting calls from top colleges in the country. They (sic) biggest thing is ‘Is the NCAA going to let him play?’

Ball is then shown talking to producers who ask him his thoughts on the questions on his eligibility.

LaMelo: It definitely sucks people questioning my eligibility. It don’t (sic) make no sense.

Ball’s frustrations likely stem from the fact that the family maintains that he is eligible, largely based on the fact that he reportedly didn’t receive payment for playing in Lithuania. It’ll be a hard argument to make and a harder one to prove in front of the NCAA, which is why most colleges have shied far away from recruiting Ball.

For Ball, it’s a frustrating side effect of his father’s nature and, even more frustratingly for him, totally out of his control. Ball’s future has been thrown up in the air through no fault of his own, so it’s fair to understand why he’d be frustrated by all of it.