Top high school sports moments of 2018

From Hail Mary passes to athletes overcoming obstacles, 2018 has been filled with unforgettable moments in high school sports. There were teams that had to overcome adversity, such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team persevering through the shooting at its school and the death of one of its assistant coaches. There was also Ocean Springs’ Kaylee Foster, who wasn’t only named Homecoming Queen, but kicked the game-winning extra point in her team’s Homecoming football game. Through the hardships and accomplishments, here are 2018’s biggest moments:

The town of Paradise, California was decimated by wildfires, and a fellow Northern California community rallied around Paradise’s high school volleyball team. Instead of charging admission, their opponents in an upcoming volleyball match, Forest Lake Christian, asked California Interscholastic Federation if they could accept donations for the Paradise volleyball team and their families, the L.A. Times reported. The federation agreed. The Paradise team was given new uniforms, knee pads and socks, according to the L.A. Times. The families got goods and food as well.