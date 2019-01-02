USA Today Sports

Top high school sports moments of 2018

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Staff Photographer

Top high school sports moments of 2018

News

Top high school sports moments of 2018

From Hail Mary passes to athletes overcoming obstacles, 2018 has been filled with unforgettable moments in high school sports. There were teams that had to overcome adversity, such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team persevering through the shooting at its school and the death of one of its assistant coaches. There was also Ocean Springs’ Kaylee Foster, who wasn’t only named Homecoming Queen, but kicked the game-winning  extra point in her team’s Homecoming football game. Through the hardships and accomplishments, here are 2018’s biggest moments:

Photo: V T/YouTube screenshot

8. Forest Lake Christian supports Paradise

The town of Paradise, California was decimated by wildfires, and a fellow Northern California community rallied around Paradise’s high school volleyball team. Instead of charging admission, their opponents in an upcoming volleyball match, Forest Lake Christian, asked California Interscholastic Federation if they could accept donations for the Paradise volleyball team and their families, the L.A. Times reported. The federation agreed. The Paradise team was given new uniforms, knee pads and socks, according to the L.A. Times. The families got goods and food as well.

, , , , , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/top-high-school-sports-moments-of-2018
Top high school sports moments of 2018
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.