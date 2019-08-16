USA Today Sports

Top matchups between Super 25 Preseason ranked high school football teams this season

Photo: Larry French/St. John's College

Football

By August 16, 2019

Football season is here.

The Super 25 Preseason Rankings has been released. Some teams have played their first games, while others are beginning Friday night and in the upcoming weeks. School is back in session for much of the country.

Let the fun begin.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar to tune in when teams ranked in the Preseason Super 25 face off.

Of course, teams will enter and exit the Super 25 as the season goes on, so this is by no means the be-all end-all of the elite matchups. But take a look at some of the teams expected to be among the top in the nation this year, many of which face out-of-state competition.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Photo: EC Sabin, St. John Bosco Football)

MATCHUP

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. No. 20 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

When: 8/24

Analysis: These two teams are on the opposite side of the country, but they have at least one commonality: Both of their respective 2018 seasons ended in heartbreaking championship losses. They’ll look to flip the page in 2019 as they start the season against each other. Which contender will come out on top in a game with stars on both sides of the field?

