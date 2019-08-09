Top performers from first two days of Jr. NBA Global Championship

After three games for every team, the Jr. NBA Global Championship has entered the bracketed portion of the international tournament held in Orlando, Florida.

Entering Friday, the top teams in the Boys Division were all 3-0: Africa, Canada, the Mid-Atlantic Region and the Southeast Region.

In the Girls Division, the Canada, Latin America, Central and Northwest Regions were all 3-0.

After games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the group had a day off of games Thursday. The brackets were finalized for the tournament, which began Friday morning.

Perhaps the top play of the tournament thus far was a half-court buzzer-beater by Monique Carter to give the Northwest Region the 72-71 victory and help them go undefeated in the opening round.

Here are some of the top performers from the first two days of games:

Boys

Marouf Moumine, Africa Region: The Cameroon athlete leads the tournament in scoring through three games with 23 per game, punctuated by his 25 points, 13 rebound performance on 58% shooting in an 82-41 blowout.

Amani Hansberry, Mid-Atlantic: Hansberry is averaging a double-double with 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds. His best game was a 29 point, 15-rebound performance to help his team overcome Jonathan Blackwell (Midwest), who scored 31.

Isaiah Collier and Kanaan Carlyle, Southeast: Collier is averaging 19.7 points, five rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.3 steals per game. In an 88-67 win, he dropped 28 points and had eight steals. His teammate Carlyle also averages 19.7 points while averaging 3.3 steals and shooting 50% from the 3-point line.

Zhou Cui, China: Cui is averaging a double-double with 12 points and 16 boards per game to go with 1.7 blocks. He had a 16 points, 15 board game in the win over Mexico.

Remil Tissington, Canada: Tissington is averaging 16.3 points, six rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He made six 3-pointers in a 64-61 win over Asia Pacific.

Girls

Breya Cunningham, West: Cunningham leads the girls with 22.7 points and 5.7 blocks per game and is tied for the lead in rebounds with 10.7. Her best performances were 27p/14r and 28p/12r showings.

Malia Samuels, Northwest: Northwest wouldn’t be where it is without Carter and the buzzer-beater, but Samuels has been instrumental to the team’s success. She’s averaging 22.3 points and 6.7 steals per game, which includes two 26-point performances.

Smya Nichols, Central: Nichols has led Central with 18 points and 9.3 rebounds per game to go with 64.3% shooting from the field and 89.5% from the free throw line. She went off for 25 points and nine rebounds in a five-point win over West.

Letycia Miranda Vasconcelos, Latin America: Vasconcelos is averaging a double-double with 10.3 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game. She put up 14 points and 15 boards in a 54-21 win over India.

Anaya Johnson, Caidence Amartey, Cyanne John, Canada: Pick your weapon. The three girls have gone off for Canada, helping them go undefeated through Thursday. Johnson averages 12 points, 3.7 assists and 6.3 steals per game; that steals number is one-upped by Amartey, who averages 7.3 steals per game. Amartey and John both average 11.7 points.

Bracket play can be viewed at the Jr. NBA website. The championship game will take place Sunday.