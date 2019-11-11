Top recruiting battles headed into basketball's Early Signing Period

Months before elite college basketball programs duel on the hardwood they duke-it-out in high school gyms and in the living rooms of the top high school basketball players trying to lure them to their school.

From Duke and Clemson’s 11th hour battle for Zion Williamson to North Carolina’s fight with Oregon and others to land Cole Anthony, the recruiting trail has seen tumultuous battles over the years.

Here’s a look at the top down-to-the-wire battles in college basketball recruiting for the 2020 class.

Jalen Green

School: Prolific Prep (Napa, California)

Position: Combo Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5/180

Considering: Auburn, Memphis, Oregon, Fresno State, USC

The Buzz: Green originally said that he would make his announcement on Christmas Day, but now he’s reportedly planning to hold off until after his season ends. Green, ranked No. 3 in the Chosen 25, has already taken visits to each of his five schools and is receiving the full-court press not just from the coaches, but committed recruits at each school. Sharife Cooper, an Auburn commit who is ranked No. 2 in the Chosen 25, told USA Today Sports he “is coming hard” after Green.