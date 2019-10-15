Top seven holds steady, four new teams in Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

Besides Archbishop Spalding’s (Severn, Maryland) one tie, every team in the top seven has won every match so far and stayed in the same place.

This has led to little variation within those seven.

However, there is a new team at No. 8, with Brentwood (Tennessee) moving into that spot after being at No. 10 the previous week. Brentwood (Tennessee) is 13-0-0.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 8

Smithtown (New York) West moved up big in the rankings this week. The team went from No. 17 to No. 12 after a 9-0-1 start to the year. Pennridge (Pennsylvania) also made a big climb, going from No. 18 to No. 13.

Sumner (Washington) moved all the way from No. 24 to 16.

There are four new teams in the rankings this week. Those teams are Bethlehem Central (Delmar, New York), Mars (Pennsylvania) Syracuse (Utah) and Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, New York).

Jamesville-DeWitt is a familiar team in the rankings. In the Week 6 Super 25 Rankings, Jamesville-DeWitt ranked No. 6 before dropping out of the rankings the following week. This time, the team is back at No. 23 in the rankings.