Top seven stays in place, Montverde Academy (Fla.) enters fold in latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

It’s been hard for newcomers to crack the top spots in the Girls Basketball Super 25.

That’s because the top seven have been dominant. This week, each team in the top seven stayed in the same place by going undefeated.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

The first change in the rankings was at the No. 8 position, where Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.), the eighth ranked team last week, and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), ranked No. 9 last week, flip-flopped. Both teams also went undefeated this week.

Judson (Converse, Texas) has gone from ranking No. 19 in the Super 25 last week, to dropping out of the list this week. In its place, Montverde Academy (Fla.) enters the fold. Montverde Academy has started the year 20-4, with one of its losses being to Super 25 No. 1 Miami Country Day (Fla.). Montverde Academy played Miami Country Day close for much of the game before falling 51-39.

