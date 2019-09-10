Top six stays, 10 new teams in the Super 25 Boys Soccer rankings

If you looked at the top of the Super 25 Boys Soccer rankings, you’d think not much has changed.

The same six teams — St. Benedict’s Prep ( Newark, New Jersey), Medina (Ohio), Martin Luther King (New York), Peoria (Illinois) Notre Dame, Marquette (Milwaukee) and Salesianum School (Wilmington, Delaware) — have all stayed in the top six, the same place the teams were in the last rankings.

St. Benedict’s Prep continues to roll, keeping the No. 1 spot in the rankings and starting the year 4-0.

However, outside the top of the ranks, the Super 25 rankings look a lot different than it did two weeks ago.

There are 10 new teams to make the rankings this week. The one closest to the top is Hanover (New Hampshire). Hanover has started the year 2-0, with wins over Exeter (New Hampshire) and Bishop Guertin (Nashua, New Hampshire) so far. The team went from not even receiving votes for the rankings last time to coming in at No. 8 now.

North Penn (Lansdale, Pennsylvania) is also a team to make the rankings this week after coming up short last time. The team has gone 3-0 so far.

Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) received votes in the Super 25 Rankings last time around, but that wasn’t enough for them to crack the top 25. This time, though, the team earned the 13th spot in the rankings after starting the year 5-0. The team will have a tough test against rival Heritage on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Colorado, Fairview (Boulder, Colorado) was a big mover in the rankings this week. The team went from No. 16 last rankings to seventh this time.