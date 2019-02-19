Top six stays steady in Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 5 Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches are here.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 5

Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.), after seizing the No. 1 spot from JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) in the previous rankings, stays on top in this week’s list.

In fact, six of the top-ranked teams from the last rankings have stayed in the same place. JSerra Catholic, Los Alamitos (Calif.), Tompkins (Katy, Texas), West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.) are the teams besides Archbishop McCarthy that remain in the top six.

St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) moved up a spot in the rankings to No. 7. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) remained at No. 10.

The newcomers — Coppell (Texas) and St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) — enter into the rankings at the eighth and ninth spot respectively.