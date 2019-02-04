Top storylines heading into National Signing Day

From Alabama’s dominance atop the 2019 class rankings to potential steals and diamonds in the rough, there are multiple intriguing storylines headed into National Signing Day, which will commence on Wednesday.

Here are a handful to keep an eye on.

Can LSU close Ishmael Sopsher?

The Tigers signed just two defensive linemen during the early period and seem to be in the driver’s seat for the Amite (La.) High School defensive tackle.

Sopsher, who is ranked No. 3 overall in the Chosen 25, visited Baton Rouge this past weekend and Alabama the prior weekend. He’s maintained that he and his older brother Rodney Sopsher, a junior college player, are a package deal and the Tigers are eagerly pursuing the duo.

Will it be enough in the end?

Did the Vols close the deal with Darnell Wright?

Tennessee got the last word for the top offensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect in the Chosen 25 this past weekend when Wright took an official to Knoxville. Tennessee has long been considered the favorite to land Wright, but he’s been radio silent with the media throughout his recruitment so nothing is set in stone.

Can Bama retain its No. 1 standing in the class?

The Crimson Tide reeled in the No. 1 recruiting class after the Early Signing Period in December, securing letters from elite players like Trey Sanders, Antonio Alfano and Taulia Tagovailoa, who is Tua’s brother. With a handful of other five-star recruits still left on the board, can Alabama hold on to its No. 1 spot this week?

Is Lance LeGendre the steal of NSD?

The Warren Easton High School (New Orleans) dual-threat quarterback visited Florida State on Jan. 26 and was scheduled to give Maryland one last look before NSD.

The top remaining dual-threat quarterback, LeGendre committed to Kansas last summer, but decommitted shortly thereafter. He completed 115 of his 210 passes for 1,707 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while running for 579 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

The Seminoles are strong with LeGendre, who most analysts say could be a gem at the next level.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY