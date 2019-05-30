Top Tennessee prospects Reggie Grimes II, Chris Morris are ineligible

Two of the top football prospects in Tennessee for the Class of 2020 are ineligible under TSSAA bylaws.

Reggie Grimes II, who left Mt. Juliet for Ravenwood on Tuesday, and Chris Morris, who transferred from Freedom Prep to Memphis Central in early May, will not be able to play for their new schools unless they make a bona fide change of address or successfully make a case for a hardship.

They can’t file for a hardship until they have participated in three days of fall practice, according to TSSAA rules.

Grimes, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end, is a five-star recruit and the top-ranked prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the country.

Grimes’ top-six choices are Alabama, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels said Grimes thought he would be eligible because his father, Reggie Grimes, is in the process of becoming a full-time certified teacher at Ravenwood and has an intent to hire offer letter from the school.

The elder Grimes, who was named the Raptors’ defensive coordinator, has been a classified employee and not a full-time certified teacher at Mt. Juliet, which would make his son ineligible by TSSAA rules unless the family moves into Ravenwood’s zone.

The elder Grimes said he would apply for the hardship to get his son and his daughter, Reghan Grimes, a three-sport athlete, eligible.

Morris, an offensive lineman, is a four-star recruit and the No. 4-ranked player in Tennessee. He is the No. 3 guard in the country and the No. 79 overall prospect.

247Sports lists Morris with offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others. Morris unofficially visited Tennessee on May 4, according to 247Sports.

Morris tweeted out in earlier this month he was leaving Freedom Prep for Central. He moved to Central’s zone, but he was ruled ineligible because Freedom Prep has a system-wide school zone being a charter school. Morris still hadn’t left the zone Freedom Prep encompasses.