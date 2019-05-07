Top three stays in place, Clover and Briar Woods move up big in latest Super 25 Spring Boys Soccer Rankings

There wasn’t movement at the immediate top of the rankings this week, but there still was a mix up in the top five, with two teams in particular moving up big.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings, Week 6

Clover (S.C.) and Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.) both moved into the top five. The teams did so by going undefeated since the last rankings came out. Clover won three in a row to move to 26-1-0. Briar Woods has now won five consecutive matches to remain undefeated, this week being at 13-0-0.

Besides those two teams to bottom out the top five, the No. 1, 2 and 3 teams all remain the same — Dalton (Ga.), Jenks (Okla.) and Kearney (Neb.). Dalton is still the top team as it has now moved to 20-0. Jenks and Kearney, both undefeated, round out the top three.

There are a plethora of teams in the rankings this week that were previously unranked. The five teams new to the list are C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.), Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.), Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.), Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) and Brentwood (Tenn.). Booker T. Washington received votes in the last rankings, but did not rank in the top 25.