Top three stays in tact, three new teams enter Super 25 volleyball ranks

Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio) and Eagan (Minnesota) both stayed undefeated and moved to 19-0 since the last rankings, leaving them at first and second in the ranks, respectively.

The third team in the rankings remained there yet again, but not without its share of setbacks.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 7

No. 3 Byron Nelson has dropped a match since the last rankings were released. However, the team has tallied 36 victories so far. Byron Nelson dropped its match to Keller (Texas) but followed that up with a sweep over Keller (Texas) Central most recently, keeping it near the top of the ranks.

Torrey Pines (San Diego) is the latest team to enter the top five of the Super 25 ranks. The team is off to a 21-2 star and moved up from seventh to fifth this week.

Torrey Pines started the year winning 12 consecutive matches, but La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, California) put a stop to streak by beating them 3-0. Since then, Torrey Pines returned the favor by sweeping La Costa Canyon as part of its current six-match winning streak.

There are three new teams to enter the Super 25 Rankings this week. Those teams are Marist (Cedar Falls, Iowa) Legend (Parker Colorado) and Oconomowoc (Wisconsin).