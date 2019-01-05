Top WR Jadon Haselwood commits to Oklahoma during All-American Bowl

Oklahoma’s wide receiving corps is set up to be among the best in the nation over the next three years.

On Saturday, the Sooners added their second Chosen 25 WR of the 2019 class.

The top WR in the nation is taking his talents to @OU_Football! A huge piece for the Sooners. pic.twitter.com/C9DxoDynsG — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 5, 2019

Jadon Haselwood, the No. 4 player in the country, committed to Oklahoma during the All-American Bowl. He joins five-star WR Theo Wease Jr. (No. 8 in the Chosen 25) and four-star WR Trejan Bridges as incoming freshman.

“Sometimes you got to step out your comfort zone,” Haselwood told NBC. “We’re going to see how this works.”

Haselwood and Bridges are also playing on the field with their assumed quarterback of the future this weekend. Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler, No. 20 in the Chosen 25, is a QB on Team West.

Oklahoma had the No. 7 recruiting class in the country before the All-American Bowl.

This season, Haselwood had 53 receptions for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to AJC. He was also impactful on defense and special teams, scoring a pair of interception returns and taking two punts to the house.

Most importantly, he made a 22-yard catch in the middle of the end zone with four seconds left in the championship game to win the title for Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.).

3 straight false starts pushed #CedarGrove back 15 yards, and none of it mattered because @jadon_haselwood. 22-yard TD grab with 4 seconds left gives Cedar Grove a 14-13 win over Peach County & the 3A title. @DekalbRecruits pic.twitter.com/B0LqT8Wr5D — Georgia SportsWriters Association (@GSWA2018) December 11, 2018

With Haselwood and co., this offense is in position to get over the loss of Kyler Murray.

The Sooners are poised to continue making playoff pushes in the near future.