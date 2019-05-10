Four-star OT Tosh Baker commits to Notre Dame

When he began high school, Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) offensive tackle Tosh Baker thought he might be a college basketball player some day.

That shifted during the middle of his junior football season when major colleges took notice and began offering the 6-foot-8, 275-pound lineman.

On Wednesday, he posted that he has committed to the University of Notre Dame for football.

“God. Country. Notre Dame. I’m blessed to say that I’m COMMITTED and will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame!!”

Baker, who played center on Pinnacle’s past two basketball state championship teams, is part of arguably the richest football recruiting class in Arizona high school history.

Former Hamilton ( Chandler, Ariz.) cornerback Cole Luke, who was on the Carolina Panthers practice squad last season, was the last player from the Phoenix area to play for the Fighting Irish. He had a standout career from 2013-15.

“Notre Dame is a special school,” Baker said. “The tradition and O-line culture speaks for itself. When I visited Notre Dame for the second time, I was very comfortable and it felt like home.

“I have a strong relationship with (offensive line) Coach (Jeff) Quinn. Coach Quinn is a great coach and a great father and brings both of those attributes to the field. My entire family was fired up with my decision to commit to Notre Dame.

“Me and my family believe Notre Dame is one of the best balances of academics and football in the country. I would graduate Notre Dame with a strong degree and be able to compete for a national championship every year.”

Baker, rated the No. 3 prospect in Arizona for the 2020 class by The Arizona Republic, has a four-star ranking in 247Sports composite ratings, rated 57th overall nationally in the 2020 class, and the seventh at offensive tackle.

He had 31 Power 5 offers, including both Arizona and Arizona State, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Michigan and USC.

His first Power 5 offer came from UCLA midway through last season.

“I’m very proud of Tosh,” Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke said. “He is a great player, leader and teammate. He’s an even better person. Notre Dame is getting a gem.”