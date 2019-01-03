Tre'Mon Morris-Brash commits to UCF during Under Armour All-America Game

C O M M I T T E D #UAALLAMERICA #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/155Nrv1nbZ — Shammond Cooper ⁷ (@Shammond07) January 3, 2019

Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, a defensive end from Washington, D.C., committed to the University of Central Florida (UCF) during the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game Thursday night in Orlando.

Morris-Brash, a four-star weakside prospect from football powerhouse St. John’s College High School, chose the Knights ahead of fellow finalists Oklahoma and Wake Forest.

While Morris-Brash isn’t a Florida native, his choice of UCF wasn’t a complete surprise. Despite the fact that UCF is not a “Power 5” program, the Knights had made a strong push with the defensive end and were the lone school to receive an official visit from him. He signed his letter of intent on Early Signing Day December 19, but opted not to announce where he would play until the Under Armour Game.

Because he had only visited UCF, it was expected that the Orlando campus would be his future home.

It’s unknown when Morris-Brash will enroll on campus and begin workouts with his new program.