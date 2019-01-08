After Trevor Lawrence's National Championship performance, look back at recent ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

shares
By: Jack White, USA TODAY High School Sports | January 8, 2019
On Monday night, Clemson football shocked the nation by thoroughly defeating Alabama 44-16 behind true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The 19-year-old championship MVP was also the ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.
Take a look back to see what other recent former Offensive Player of the Year winners are doing now.
<p><strong>Position:</strong> QB<br/><strong>Current Team:</strong> Clemson<br/><strong>School:</strong> Cartersville (Ga.)<br/><strong>ALL-USA POY Year:</strong> 2017<br/>Lawrence took over the starting job at Clemson as a true freshman and led the Tigers to the first 15-0 season in college football since 1897. He dismantled Alabama and Nick Saban in the National Championship Game 44-16 and was named the Offensive MVP.</p><p><em>Photo: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Current Team:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)<br /> <strong><strong>ALL-USA </strong>POY Year: </strong>2016<br /> Martell will be a redshirt sophomore season next fall for Ohio State. After redshirting his first year with the Buckeyes, Martell served as a backup to Dwayne Haskins in 2018-19. With Haskins entering the 2019 NFL Draft, Martell has the opportunity to win the starting job come fall.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Current Team:</strong> Washington<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Lake Stevens (Wash.)<br /> <strong><strong>ALL-USA </strong>POY Year:</strong> 2015<br /> Eason initially went to Georgia and passed for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a freshman. The next season, he suffered an injury in the first game, which led to Jake Fromm taking over and leading the Bulldogs to the college football playoff. Eason transferred to Washington and sat out this year due to transfer rules this season. However, quarterback Jake Browning will be gone next season, which leaves Eason a chance to win the spot.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Current Team:</strong> Oklahoma<br /> <strong>High School:</strong> Allen (Texas)<br /> <strong><strong>ALL-USA </strong>POY Year: </strong>2014<br /> In Murray's first year as starting quarterback for Oklahoma, he won the Heisman trophy and led his team to the College Football Playoff. He threw for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Though Murray has impressed with his passing ability, he announced he would play baseball instead of football at the next level. He was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Current Team:</strong> Jacksonville Jaguars<br /> <strong>School:</strong> St. Augustine (New Orleans)<br /> <strong>ALL-USA POY Year:</strong> 2013<br /> Similar to Lawrence, Fournette the country by storm in college. He rushed for 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns in his freshman season, earning a spot on the 2014 All-SEC Freshman Team. Fournette finished his collegiate career fourth all-time in rushing yards among LSU running backs. Fournette was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and had 1,040 rushing yards as a rookie, but health issues this year limited him to 439 yards in eight games.</p> <p><em>Photo: Michael DeMocker, Nola.com/The Times-Picayune</em></p> <p> </p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Current Team:</strong> Retired due to injury<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)<br /> <strong>ALL-USA POY Year:</strong> 2012<br /> Browne sat behind Cody Kessler for two years at USC. He was named the starter in 2016 but was eventually replaced by Sam Darnold. Browne transferred to Pittsburgh for the 2017, where he earned the starting job, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in his last season of collegiate eligibility, which ended his football career.</p> <p><em>Photo: John Froschauer/AP</em></p> <p> </p>
