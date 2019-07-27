IndyStar scouting report: Who is Indiana basketball getting in Trey Galloway?

INDIANAPOLIS – Since moving to Culver from Carmel as a third grader, Trey Galloway has spent much of life in a 100-yard triangle between his parents’ home — his father, Mark, is the Culver Academy (Indiana) basketball coach — the Culver Academy gym and the barracks, where he lives with a roommate when he is not at home.

“It’s definitely not your every day high school in Indiana,” Galloway said a few weeks ago of his life at the 1,850-acre college preparatory boarding school in Northern Indiana.

Galloway is also not your every day high school prospect. The 6-foot-5 senior, considered one of the top contenders for IndyStar Mr. Basketball for the upcoming season, committed to Indiana on Friday. What kind of player are the Hoosiers getting in Galloway? Here are three takeaways:

> A glue guy: This might sound cliché or vague, but Galloway is a player who is better than the individual parts of his game might suggest. In short: He does a little bit of everything well for winning teams. As a sophomore, he helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and as a junior he was the leading scorer on a team that made another trip to the 3A finals, falling to Silver Creek. He stuffed the stat sheet both seasons, averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game against a tough schedule (the Eagles ranked 10th in the state in all classes in the Sagarin Ratings).

Galloway also produces against top competition in the country. He led his Indiana Elite team in scoring (16.1 ppg), shooting percentage (.601) and was second in rebounding (3.8). Galloway is a coach’s kid and he plays like it. Effort is never an issue.

> A strong athlete: Galloway has the athleticism to play at the Big Ten level. He does a nice job of using both his right and left hand around the rim and finishing and or dishing off to teammates. Galloway is an above average passer and playmaker.

One area that probably gets overlooked — not just with Galloway, but when evaluating prospects in general — is the defensive end. That is where Galloway thrives. He is versatile enough to guard multiple positions and makes it difficult to drive or get a clean look. Galloway is also strong at anticipating off the ball and getting into the passing lanes. His wing span is a strength in that area.

>> Improving shooter: Galloway’s shot can get a little flat when he is tired or not shooting well. During the high school season, he shot just 27% from the 3-point line (31-for-115) and 58% (72-for-125) from the free-throw line.

But those numbers can partially be attributed to a right wrist injury that he suffered in early January. Galloway came back to shoot 33% from the 3-point line during the Adidas Gauntlet for Indiana Elite and 71% from the free-throw line. Shooting is area where Galloway can still make a lot of strides in the right direction.

