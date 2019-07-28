Colorado offensive tackle Trey Zuhn is captivating college football’s Power 5 giants

The reality of being an elite-level college football recruit hit Trey Zuhn in Nebraska.

The Zuhn family was in Lincoln shortly after moving his sister Riley to Nebraska, where she’ll be a freshman on the Cornhuskers volleyball team this fall.

While the Zuhns were eating at a local breakfast spot, an older couple approached the table.

“Are you Trey Zuhn?” they asked him. He was stunned.

“I had just got my offer a month before and they knew who I was. It was crazy,” Zuhn said.

Welcome to the world of the 16-year-old Zuhn, who has fans from some of the most prominent college football programs in the country following his every move on social media and through media reports.

He’s just entering his junior year at Fossil Ridge High School and already is one of the most heavily recruited football players in Fort Collins history.

The 6-foot-6, nearly 276-pound offensive tackle has scholarship offers from 10 NCAA Division I programs — all from Power 5 conference programs.

June was a whirlwind of football camps at Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M. All either offered a scholarship or confirmed previous offers during the visits. Zuhn was only home usually two days at a time between camps.

As the summer progressed, he received more and more attention from college coaches. That in turn leads to more attention from rabid fans who monitor potential recruits.

“It all kind of just kept snowballing,” Zuhn said.

He’s learned to try and ignore the “blingy” stuff thrown at him while on college campuses and learn about the coaching staffs, academics and overall culture. Easy to say, not always easy to do.

Zuhn has also resisted the urge to commit to a school early to quiet the chaos.

“It definitely is hard sometimes. The stress kind of builds up and I just want to commit somewhere,” Zuhn said. “My dad actually keeps making me play it out a little bit. Make sure I don’t just commit while I’m out somewhere.”

Read the rest of the story at the Coloradoan.