Four-star power forward Treyton Thompson commits to Minnesota

Treyton Thompson will be returning home for college.

The four-star Class of 2021 power forward transferred from Alexandria (Minnesota) High School to La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana) this offseason. He announced Saturday that he has committed to Minnesota.

Thompson is ranked as the No. 18 power forward in the class and No. 78 player overall. In the graphic he posted to Twitter, Thompson talked about his desire to play for his home state.

“I’ve lived in Minnesota all of my life,” he said. “I fell in love with the state and the people in it. With that being said, I want to fulfill my dream and represent Minnesota across my chest.”

Thompson, listed at 6-foot-11, 190 pounds, is Minnesota’s first commit to the 2021 class. He has three other offers as his junior season of basketball is set to get underway: Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, according to 247Sports.

This season, he is expected to be an important piece to La Lumiere. The Lakers went 29-1 last season, but with the graduation of two five-star players, they have to prove they’re still among the best teams in the country.

Thompson looks to play a role in getting them back to the Super 25.

He has two years left of school before it’s off to Minnesota.