Tri-West (Lizton, Indiana) High football coach keeps job after being accused of abusing student. This is why

By August 19, 2019

A Tri-West High football coach still has his job, even after the school district administration recommended that he be fired.

The North West Hendricks School Corporation Board of Trustees said in a statement Friday that it did not approve the recommendation to fire the coach, who is accused of abusing a teenage student, because of what the board said was “the preponderance of evidence delivered at the employee’s requested conference with the school board.”

The board made that decision in a meeting on July 29.

The board’s statement Fridaydoes not elaborate on what evidence was presented or when that conference occurred.

Michael Springer, superintendent of the rural school district, sent an email to IndyStar Friday about the board’s decision. He declined to elaborate further when asked for additional comment.

Last week, a lawyer representing the teen’s parents said Tri-West High School football coach Tyler Bruce molested and abused the student, and threatened to make her “look bad” if she told anyone.

Lawyer: Tri-West football coach abused student, threatened to retaliate if she spoke out

The allegations were laid out in a tort claim notice, dated Aug. 6, that was sent to Tri-West High School, North West Hendricks County Schools and the North West Hendricks County School Board.

Bruce denied the allegations through a lawyer. He is currently under investigation by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services, and has not been charged with a crime. He is on paid administrative leave.

If additional evidence in the case is presented, the school board will act upon the recommendation of its administration, the board said in its statement.

Jim Diagostino and Brad Williams, president and vice president of the North West Hendricks School Corporation Board of Trustees, did not immediately respond to an email from IndyStar seeking comment.

Andrew Clark is a reporter for IndyStar. Call him at 317-444-6484 or email him at andrew.clark@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Clarky_Tweets

