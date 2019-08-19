Tri-West (Lizton, Indiana) High football coach keeps job after being accused of abusing student. This is why

A Tri-West High football coach still has his job, even after the school district administration recommended that he be fired.

The North West Hendricks School Corporation Board of Trustees said in a statement Friday that it did not approve the recommendation to fire the coach, who is accused of abusing a teenage student, because of what the board said was “the preponderance of evidence delivered at the employee’s requested conference with the school board.”

The board made that decision in a meeting on July 29.

The board’s statement Fridaydoes not elaborate on what evidence was presented or when that conference occurred.

Michael Springer, superintendent of the rural school district, sent an email to IndyStar Friday about the board’s decision. He declined to elaborate further when asked for additional comment.

Last week, a lawyer representing the teen’s parents said Tri-West High School football coach Tyler Bruce molested and abused the student, and threatened to make her “look bad” if she told anyone.

The allegations were laid out in a tort claim notice, dated Aug. 6, that was sent to Tri-West High School, North West Hendricks County Schools and the North West Hendricks County School Board.