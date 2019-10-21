Troy Aikman helping coach Texas private school to contention

Troy Aikman is in his first year as a coach on a football sideline, serving as the quarterback’s coach for Episcopal School of Dallas. His story was documented by the Dallas Morning News earlier in October. Now, after six games, it’s fair to say that Aikman is having an impact.

Episcopal School (ESD) finished the 2018 season with a 5-4 record. Through six weeks of the 2019 campaign, ESD has already matched the 2018 win total and looks primed to blow past it.

A major part of the key to ESD’s rise has been the excellent performances put forth by quarterback Preston Morway. He, in turn, is being guided by Aikman, who is leading the unit despite only being available for three sessions per week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday’s games).

The benefit is mutual, as Morway soaks up new knowledge from Aikman, and the former Cowboys quarterback is getting his feet wet in coachng.

And, it seems, Aikman is loving it, too.

“I’ve enjoyed the time with [Preston],” Aikman told the Morning News. “I’d be really surprised if he doesn’t get an opportunity to go on and play somewhere.

“The chance to be around those guys and their friends has been really, really enjoyable for me. I’ve gotten more out of it than these kids.”