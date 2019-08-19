Memphis team gets postseason eligibility back after TSSAA reduces probation for basketball brawl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Melrose High School (Memphis, Tenn.) first-year principal Taurin Hardy will enter the new school year with his boys basketball program again eligible for the TSSAA postseason.

The TSSAA’s Board of Control unanimously agreed to remove the second year of a two-year restrictive probation on Monday. The restrictive probation punishment includes a postseason ban. A $1,000 fine also was lifted.

Hardy said he is currently looking for a new boys basketball coach and that all players involved in a fight with Wooddale in January will not be on the team this year.

“You want to be fair,” Hardy said. “As a new principal, I have expectations for excellence whether it’s in the classroom, in the field or on the basketball court.

“People who don’t buy in to your vision of the school, they have to find other opportunities at other places.”

According to the officials report, a fight involving Wooddale and Melrose came with 1:13 left after a Wooddale player tossed the ball behind him to a player from Melrose. That player threw it back at the Wooddale player and hit him in the head. A Wooddale teammate then grabbed the ball and hit the Melrose player with the ball.

Wooddale had its two-year restrictive probation removed when it initially appealed to the Board of Control in February. Film showed no Wooddale player threw a punch or involved in the incident after it began.

Two other Memphis schools had a two-year restrictive probation put in place for fights. Fairley had the second year of its restrictive probation overturned earlier this year. Westwood has asked to come to the Board of Control at its November meeting.

