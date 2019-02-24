New Twins coach helped teach OF Max Kepler to drive while Kepler was in high school

As Tommy Watkins rose from the minor leagues to the big leagues as a Minnesota Twins coach, so did Max Kepler as a player.

The two recalled a scene from almost a decade ago, when Kepler, then 16 and holder of a learning permit but not yet a license, put the car he was driving into park before coming to a complete stop as a stunned Watkins sat in the passenger seat.

Watkins, a 1998 Riverdale High School (Fort Myers, Fla.) graduate and Fort Myers native nicknamed “the Mayor”, helped Kepler learn how to drive. Now, Watkins will help Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton further improve as outfielders in the big leagues.

Watkins, 38, received a promotion from manager of the Twins Double-A affiliate Chattanooga (Tennessee) Lookouts to the majors as the team’s first-base coach in December. He will focus on coaching outfielders, bunting and, along with third-base coach Tony Diaz, baserunning.

“Every spring training you come in here, it’s different,” Watkins said. “Having a chance to come to big-league camp in 2016 as a coach and last season as a coach, it’s always special.

“I think as we get going this spring training, and getting closer to time to break camp, I think it will really start to settle in. I’ve never been a part of a big-league opening day. So I think it will be very special to be a part of it.”

Watkins toiled in the minor leagues as a player for nine seasons until reaching the big leagues for nine games in 2007, hitting .357 (10-for-28). Used as a utility player, he transitioned to coaching in 2009, having played in almost 1,000 minor league games.