Two arrested in shooting that resulted in Nebraska HS basketball player's leg amputation

Two 16-year-olds in Nebraska were arrested on charges relating to the shooting and robbery of KeShon Henderson, a high school basketball player at Benson High School (Omaha, Nebraska),

After the shooting, the leg of Henderson was amputated. He was placed into a medically-induced coma due to complications, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The shooting and robbery occurred the night of Sept. 23 shortly, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

One of the suspects was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The other was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to KETV7.

Henderson’s mother told the Omaha World-Herald there’s one other attacker who remains at large.

The 17-year-old was shot twice, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Henderson’s road to recovery. One of the bullets went from the bottom of Henderson’s lung into his leg, according to KETV7.

In addition to his right leg being amputated and going into a coma, “every organ in his abdominal region needed to be repaired due to the gunshot,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The day before the shooting, Henderson had accepted a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, according to KETV7.

The GoFundMe, which will help cover bills including therapy and a prosthetic, had raised almost $8,000 of the $15,000 goal as of Monday night.