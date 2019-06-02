Florida high school football player, friend dies in car crash week after graduation

Two teenagers in Florida died in a car crash Saturday, according to Villages News.

Phillip Leslie, who was driving, and Joseph Machado, the passenger, crashed into a tree around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

The two 18-year-olds died on scene.

Machado was a football player at Villages High School (Florida). He had 119 total tackles for the 11-1 team, according MaxPreps.

He had graduated from high school on May 25.

His relationship with Leslie was not clear on reports. Different outlets said Leslie was from Yalaha, a city close to The Villages.

According to Villages News, Leslie’ Facebook page said he was originally from Maryland and a basketball player.

It was not immediately clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to Villages News. It remains under investigation.