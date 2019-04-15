Two highly ranked teams drop and two new teams enter latest Super 25 Baseball Rankings

With IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) keeping the No. 1 spot all five weeks and Argyle (Texas) and Colleyville (Texas) Heritage staying at two and three, respectively, there was minimal movement within the Week 5 baseball rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 5

However, there was still a bit of a shakeup at the top of the order. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) fell to No. 7 in the rankings due to its second loss of the season. The team was at No. 4 in the Week 4 rankings.

Lake Travis was defeated by Georgetown (Texas), which helped Georgetown enter the Super 25 Rankings this week at No. 17.

Sam Houston (Lake Charles, La.) was another team new to the rankings this week which has started the year off 28-4 to crack the No. 25 spot.

Malvern (Pa.) Prep was a team near the top until it dropped its second game of the year. The team went from No. 8 in the standings to No. 15 this week. It suffered two defeats in a row until it recently beat Lawrenceville (N.J.) School 16-0 to bounce back.