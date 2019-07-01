Disturbance between 'two large groups' on Colorado school track leaves two dead

Two people were killed during what police believe to be a disturbance between “two large groups” on a Colorado school’s track.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called about a shooting at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, according to The Gazette, which reported witnessed described a “melee” between two groups on the track to police.

“It looks like we had two large groups in a disturbance there at the running track, and from there we had shots fired,” Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik told KKTV.

One male was found dead on the track and the other wounded by an apartment complex across the street, according to KKTV.

The second man died at the hospital, the outlets reported.

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy serves sixth to eighth graders in the Colorado Springs area.

Summer break began on May 31, so the school was empty, according to the Gazzette.

A nearby apartment complex employee told the Gazette she saw three men running near the field prior to the shooting.

There have been “dozens” of police calls in the neighborhood surrounding Swigert, according to the Gazette. The outlet reported there were “rumors” in the neighborhood it could be gang-related.

Police did not release information about the men’s identity to the outlets and did not talk about gang activity.