Two more football coaches at St. Augustine (La.) leave after pregame chants with N-word

The contagion from a scandal involving the St. Augustine High School football team in New Orleans and a pregame chant that invoked the N-word has spread to include a pair of assistant coaches.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the two assistant coaches (whose identities have not been disclosed) followed now-former head coach Nathaniel Jones out the door at St. Augustine.

The departures follow a social media firestorm that accompanied a pair of videos that shows St. Augustine coaches leading their team in a, “blatantly offensive,” chant:

“All I got is two pads. Two hands. Knock a (N-word’s) sh— loose.”

While it has been confirmed that all three coaches will no longer serve the school’s football team, it has not been revealed whether the assistant coaches have been dismissed from the school altogether (as Jones was), whether they may continue in some other role, or whether they have been suspended before returning to some affiliation with the school.

For now, the hope is that eliminating any of the coaches connected with the incident will allow the program to focus on the field for the remainder of the season, during which they’ll be coached by Kenneth Dorsey Jr., previously one of the team’s assistant coaches.