Two New Jersey teens accused of using n-word, urinating on African American girls at high school football game

A pair of New Jersey 17-year-olds is accused of vile acts of racism at a high school football game, as reported by CNN and a handful of other more local outlets.

According to the reports, a pair of Lawrence (N.J.) High School students is accused of four counts of bias intimidation and four counts of harassment. One of the students was also charged with a pair of counts of lewdness. The charges all stem from an incident at a Lawrence High School football game, where the two students taken into custody Tuesday allegedly hurled racial epithets at a pair of African American students. One of the two teens charged also allegedly urinated on one of the victims.

The actions of the two teens — who are allegedly of Indian descent — were captured on video and later posted to a social media site. Those videos backed up statements made by the mother of one of the victims as well as four other teens who allegedly witnessed the interactions.

The two teens charged in the case are now awaiting a future trial date at the juvenile detention center and have been released to their parents. That’s not to say that the investigation into their behavior has wrapped, though.