Two new teams enter Week 12 Super 25 Football Rankings

The two new teams in the Super 25 Football Rankings went down different paths to make the list this week.

McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia) has been nearly perfect so far. The team escaped a close game in which Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia) appeared to have scored a decisive touchdown, only to have it not count.

But other than that, the team has looked impressive, especially of late. McEachern has routed in-state opponents three consecutive weeks. Before that, the team earned a close 14-12 win over Marietta (Georgia). All that success in Georgia boosted its resume to the point where McEachern was too hard to deny. It came in ranked No. 24 this week.

St Joseph’s (Philadelphia) season has looked a little different. The team started off with out-of-state opponents in the Super 25. It lost two of its first three games to tough teams: Marietta and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). However, the team also defeated St. John’s (Washington D.C.) during that slate, which at the time ranked fourth in the country.

A battle-tested St Joseph’s went on to win seven consecutive games and notched its record to 8-2. During that streak, the team has put up at least 42 points in all of its victories. Most recently, it defeated La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania) 52 – 7. St Joseph’s was ranked No. 25 this week.

There were very few changes other than those two making the ranks. Other teams moved up a spot in the rankings, like Muskegon (Michigan) going from No. 17 to No. 16, but there were no major moves in the ranks this week.