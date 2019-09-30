Two new teams in Super 25 Week 6 Football Rankings

With most of the top teams in the country earning wins, there was little change yet again atop the Super 25 Football Rankings.

In fact, it wasn’t until No. 16 in the rankings that there was any variation from the previous week.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), which was 17th a week ago, moved to 4-1 and went up a spot to 16 in the rankings because of it. The team took down Silverado (Las Vegas) 62-0 last game.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 6

The next team to move around in the rankings this week was Chandler (Hamilton, Arizona). Chandler made easy work of Desert Ridge (Mesa, Arizona), by beating them 52-14 and moving to 5-0. This helped Chandler move up four spots in the rankings to No. 17.

There might not have been many changes, but there are still two new teams in the rankings this week: Male (Louisville, Kentucky) and Guyer (Denton, Texas).

Male is the highest-ranked new team this week, coming in at No. 18. After knocking off Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky) two weeks ago, the Bulldogs proved they could back up a strong performance, by taking down Butler (Louisville, Kentucky) 61-22 this week to move to 5-0.

No. 25 Guyer defeated Keller Central (Texas) 49-10, and went to 4-0 on the year. With Guyer making the rankings, there are now four teams from Texas in the Super 25 Football Rankings. Besides Guyer, the teams representing Texas in the rankings are North Shore (Galena Park, Texas), Allen (Texas), Katy (Texas) and Duncanville (Texas). Duncanville is highest-ranked Texas team at No. 4 in the rankings.

When two teams make the rankings, two teams have to drop out. This week, those teams are Grayson (Loganville, Georgia) and St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, New Jersey).