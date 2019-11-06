Two new teams in top 10 of Super 25 Volleyball Ranks

USA Today Sports

Photo: Renee Hylok

Girls Volleyball

By November 6, 2019

Two regular fixtures in the Super 25 Volleyball Rankings have found a way into the top echelon of the list this week.

Plano (Texas) West and Marist (Chicago) both find themselves just inside the top 10 of the ranks this week. Plano West is 34-5 and Marist is 34-2.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 11

Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) and Flower Mound (Texas) are the two teams from Texas that ranked ahead of Plano West this week. Byron Nelson, ranked third in the Super 25, notched its record to 42-2 recently. Flower Mound came in at fifth this week with a 37-4 record.

Marist is the top-ranked Illinois team in the rankings. The only other Illinois team to crack the rankings is Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois), which is ranked No. 12 and off to a 36-1 start to the season.

There are four new teams to enter the rankings this week. Omaha (Nebraska) Skutt Catholic, Walton (Marietta, Georgia), Prosper (Texas) and North Raleigh (North Carolina) Christian Academy.

