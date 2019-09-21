Two teenagers shot at Philadelphia high school football game

A football game between Simon Gratz (Philadelphia) and Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) turned into chaos Friday when shots were fired sometime during the second quarter.

As reported by WPVI-TV, two teenagers were hit, and the two were injured in the incident. Officers discovered a 15-year-old shot in the thigh and a 14-year-old hit in the foot.

The teenagers were both taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

A video that WPVI-TV obtained shows people running across the field after hearing gunshots. It’s unclear whether the gunshots came from outside the stadium or inside of it.

“I think it was just such mayhem when the shooting rang out that nobody saw anyone with a gun,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told WPVI-TV.