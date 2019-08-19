Two teens allegedly shot outside Georgia high school football game

A high school football scrimmage in Georgia was the site of a shooting, per a report from Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Per WSB, a Friday night season opener between Carver (Ga.) High School and Mays (Ga.) High School at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta preceded a fight between fans of the two schools. That in turn led to a series of gunshots which left a pair of teenagers hospitalized.

The report from WSB said that investigators had yet to determine if the victims of the shooting had attended the game or whether the fight in question directly influenced the shooting.

What is known is that the two victims, age 12 and 16, have both survived the incident, as of now. The unidentified 16-year-old was treated at a nearby hospital and released, while the 12-year-old remains hospitalized but has already been upgraded from critical to stable condition.