Two of Texas' three largest high school classifications set same unique record at state high school baseball tournament

The Texas state baseball tournament is comprised of the semifinal and final matches of teams in each of the state’s six different classifications. With two divisions for many classifications, anything is possible.

That’s precisely what two teams in the state tournament took on Saturday. And both came out on top, one starting at Tulane and the other at U.C. Santa Barbara.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Denton Record-Chronicle, Argyle (Texas) High school, the new back-to-back Class 4A state champion, and surprise Class 6A repeat state champion, Southlake (Texas) Carroll, both set new marks for most runs in a single inning in their classifications.

Per the Denton Record Chronicle, Argyle set a new state mark for runs in an inning for Class 4A competition. The Eagles scored 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of a 16-0 semifinal rout of La Vernia (Texas) High School.

A couple days later, Southlake Carroll stunned onlookers by racking up 11 runs in the third inning of a 17-0 blowout of Fort Bend Ridge Point (Richmond, Texas) in the Class 6A state final. As noted by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the 17 runs scored by Southlake Carroll were also a new state record.

Meanwhile, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage High, the new Class 5A state champ, finished with a state tournament record 18 hits in its 14-2 rout of Georgetown (Texas) High to capture the state title.

What are the odds of multiple teams breaking the same rarely challenged, esoteric statistic? They can’t be good, even with three teams as offensively explosive as Colleyville, Argyle and Southlake Carroll. Yet that’s precisely what unfolded over a remarkable four-day stretch in the Lone Star State, one which now will live on in the history books long after the teams celebrate their titles.