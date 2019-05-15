USA Today Sports

Two Texas high school coaches arrested for not reporting hazing allegations

Photo: Google Earth

Two Texas high school coaches arrested for not reporting hazing allegations

Boys Soccer

Two Texas high school coaches arrested for not reporting hazing allegations

By May 15, 2019

By: |

A pair of Texas high school soccer coaches have been arrested for failing to report hazing allegations that occurred on their watch.

As reported by Dallas Fort Worth CBS affiliate KTVT, the hazing allegedly occurred at Forney (Texas) High School, where members of the boys soccer team were allegedly repeatedly assaulted by teammates. The team’s coach, Kris Duplissey, was allegedly told about the assault but failed to report it all the way up the chain of command.

Instead, only school athletic director and head football coach Kevin Rush was informed. That explains why Rush was the latest to be charged, as he also allegedly failed to report the hazing allegations to other authorities or the police.

The two coaches both face Class A misdemeanor charges.

There has been no timeline for any trial facing the two coaches yet, but Forney ISD has reportedly already acted to beef up security and supervision measures in the aftermath of the hazing incident.

, , , , , , , Boys Soccer, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/two-texas-high-school-coaches-arrested-for-not-reporting-hazing-allegations
Two Texas high school coaches arrested for not reporting hazing allegations
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.