Two Texas high school coaches arrested for not reporting hazing allegations

A pair of Texas high school soccer coaches have been arrested for failing to report hazing allegations that occurred on their watch.

As reported by Dallas Fort Worth CBS affiliate KTVT, the hazing allegedly occurred at Forney (Texas) High School, where members of the boys soccer team were allegedly repeatedly assaulted by teammates. The team’s coach, Kris Duplissey, was allegedly told about the assault but failed to report it all the way up the chain of command.

Instead, only school athletic director and head football coach Kevin Rush was informed. That explains why Rush was the latest to be charged, as he also allegedly failed to report the hazing allegations to other authorities or the police.

The two coaches both face Class A misdemeanor charges.

There has been no timeline for any trial facing the two coaches yet, but Forney ISD has reportedly already acted to beef up security and supervision measures in the aftermath of the hazing incident.