Two top 10 teams fall, Teays Valley (W.Va.), Millbrook (N.C.) debut in this week's Super 25

The biggest shakeup in this week’s Super 25 rankings came as a result of Oak Hill Academy’s (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) shocking 80-72 loss to Teays Valley Christian Prep (Scott Depot, W.Va.) at the FCA Prep Showcase in Virginia this past weekend.

The Lions, who have been strong all season, got big games from Anderson Mirambeaux (20 points), David Jones (18 points), Luis Herrera (17 points) and Darrius Davis (14 points and 10 rebounds) to pull-off the upset, which helped Teays Valley make its debut in the Super 25, checking in at No. 24.

The Warriors fell from No. 7 to No. 11.

Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) was the second top 10 team to fall last week, losing 79-74 to the Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) and dropping from No. 9 to No. 14.

Warren Central High School (Indianapolis) fell out of the Super 25 after last week’s 69-52 loss to Carmel (Ind.) High School, and that made way for Millbrook High School (Raleigh, N.C.) to make its debut in the Super 25 at No. 25.

The Wildcats have been dominant all season and have yet to lose.

Expect more shakeups in the Super 25 this week as teams begin get further in their state playoff races.