Four-star SDE Tyler Baron announces top five schools

One of the top high school football players in Tennessee announced his top five schools Friday evening.

Tyler Baron, a 2020 four-star strong-side defensive end who is transferring to Knoxville Catholic (Tennessee) for his senior year, tweeted a graphic to declare which schools remain in the running for his services.

That group: Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Baron, listed at 6-foot-5, 252 pounds, is the No. 3 SDE in the class and the No. 5 player in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is listed just outside the top 100 players in the 2020 class, coming in at 101.

The athlete is transferring to Knoxville Catholic from Ensworth (Nashville, Tennessee) to finish his high school career.

As a junior at Ensworth, Baron posted 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, according to the Tennessean.

Baron has had strong play since the football season ended. In May, he was named the defensive line MVP of The Opening Regional in Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to 247Sports.

That play has boosted his ranking compared to his peers in the class. At the beginning of the year, according to the Tennessean, he was the No. 7 SDE and No. 125 player in the class.

He’s been rising since.