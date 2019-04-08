Tyler Summitt is back coaching girls basketball ... in high school (or is he?)

It’s been three years since Tyler Summitt, son of legendary Tennessee women’s coach Pat Summitt, resigned as Louisiana Tech women’s basketball coach after engaging in a sexual relationship with one of his players. Now a married man (to that former player), Summitt is apparently ready to return to the sidelines … as an assistant high school coach working for his wife.

That’s the story from Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR, among other outlets. However, Knoxville ABC affiliate WATE questioned the finality of the decision, noting that the Ohio high school which hired Brooklyn “Brooke” and Tyler Summitt as head and assistant varsity coaches has already removed the notice announcing their appointment.

Tyler Summitt had previously been married before his affair to Brooklyn Pumroy, but that marriage dissolved shortly after his resignation. Summitt and Pumroy married in December 2018, according to their wedding registry.

For Brooke Summitt, the role at Fairborn (Ohio) High School is a return home. The former Marquette and Louisiana Tech player was first a star at Fairborn, where she professed an “honor” to serve the school at which she previously played.

“I want to thank the Fairborn administration, especially Gene Lolli (Fairborn Superintendent), Amy Gayheart (Fairborn Principal), and Kevin Alexander (Athletic Director),” Brooke Summitt said in the release announcing her appointment. “They have been doing such amazing things for this school. I feel extremely honored that they have entrusted me with this position. It is truly a blessing that I have the opportunity to give back to the program that supported me and helped me become the person I am today.”

The only question that remains is whether there is absolute certainty that the Summitts will be the next coaches at Fairborn, given the sudden disappearance of the announcement of their appointment.