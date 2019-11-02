USA Today Sports

Tyler Tenner breaks Wisconsin rushing record, approaches 7,000 career yards

Photo: Curt Hogg/Now News Group

Tyler Tenner breaks Wisconsin rushing record, approaches 7,000 career yards

Football

Tyler Tenner breaks Wisconsin rushing record, approaches 7,000 career yards

By November 2, 2019

By: |

There’s a new state rushing record-holder and his name is Tyler Tenner.

Tenner, a senior running back for Racine Lutheran, broke the record for career rushing yards in Wisconsin high school football by rushing for 237 yards in Friday night’s 55-7 Level 2 playoff win over Cambridge.

Tenner sits at 6,903, including 2,286 on the season.

The previous record of 6,870 yards was established by Iola-Scandinavia’s Bryce Huettner. Tenner entered Friday night needing 205 yards to eclipse Huettner.

The record was broken during a 9-yard scamper off the right side in the third quarter.

Tenner was among the state leaders with 2,275 rushing yards as a junior as the Crusaders reached the Division 6 state championship game, which they lost to Huettner’s Iola-Scandinavia team. Tenner took over the starting role as a sophomore and ran for 1,830 yards in 11 games.

As a freshman, Tenner received 70 carries and took them for 512 yards.

The Crusaders meet St. Mary’s Springs in Level 3 game Friday and Tenner will have a shot at breaking the 7,000-yard mark.

, , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/tyler-tenner-breaks-wisconsin-high-school-rushing-record
Tyler Tenner breaks Wisconsin rushing record, approaches 7,000 career yards
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.