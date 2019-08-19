Who's the Texas high school receiver Tyreek Hill quote-tweeted a video of?

Miller High School (Corpus Christi, Texas) wide receiver Ralph Rodriguez has made it big time.

On Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill retweeted a video of the senior throwing up Hill’s infamous peace sign as he runs in for a touchdown during Thursday’s scrimmage against Orange Grove at Buc Stadium.

Rodriguez turned in one of the biggest receiving seasons in Corpus Christi history in 2018, finishing with 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns, and is a receiver to watch as the 2019 season kicks off in a week.

Miller went 6-5 in 2018 and will look to continue its growth this year after going 1-9 for three straight seasons from 2014-16, according to MaxPreps records.

say you had to though ✌🏿 I see you ⁉️ https://t.co/uKTVWVnSjm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2019

