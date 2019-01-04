Tyrique Stevenson has yet to pick a school, though he's certainly playing defense

Tyrique Stevenson thrived on both sides of the ball when he played at Miami Southridge (Fla.) High School. Stevenson, though, is sure of which side of the ball he’ll be playing on in college.

MORE: 2019 All-American Bowl rosters

“I like hitting people,” Stevenson said. “It’s something that I love.”

Stevenson, who ranks as the No. 4 cornerback in 247 Sports’ rankings, ultimately chose to be a defensive back in college. However, Stevenson has yet to publicly choose which team he’ll be playing on.

He has narrowed it down to Georgia and Miami, and he’ll decide on the school publicly on Saturday during the All-American Bowl. He said he’s waiting until his mom gets to the camp, and then the two will talk over the final decision.

POLL: Who will be named WEST MVP at All-American Bowl?

POLL: Who will be named EAST MVP at All-American Bowl?

“Miami is the crib, and Georgia is something new,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said that the vibe of the All-American Bowl has been different from the usual camp experience. He’s competing against the best, with cameras always on him. Stevenson said that competing against the best receivers and quarterbacks in the class is something he’s looking forward to most about the game on Saturday.

“It’s better than any other camp I’ve ever been to,” Stevenson said.