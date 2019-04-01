Tyson Heaton throws perfect game for Yucaipa baseball

On Saturday, Yucaipa (Calif.) pitcher Tyson Heaton achieved perfection.

The right-handed pitcher threw a perfect game against Carter (Rialto, Calif.), striking out nine in a 5-0 win.

While this is the first no-hitter or perfect game over his four-year varsity career, dominating is nothing new to Heaton.

The reigning California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section Div. 2 Player of the Year is 7-0 this season with a 1.49 ERA. Four of his six starts have been complete games, three of which were shutouts.

In 42.1 innings pitched, he has struck out 62 batters to just six walks and only allowed 29 hits and nine earned runs.

Over 16 appearances as a junior (eight starts), he had 12 wins and a 1.37 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 81.2 innings.

Heaton had a 1.06 ERA as a sophomore in 59.2 innings and 0.79 ERA in 35.2 innings as a freshman.

Perfect Game rates him as the No. 20 RHP in California and No. 57 player in the state.

The Saturday win wrapped up a strong week for Yucaipa in which they placed third in the Boras Classic, which included an 8-7 win over a Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) squad ranked in the regional Super 25 rankings.

The Thunderbirds are 13-4 and 5-2 in league play.