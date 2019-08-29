UCLA coach Chip Kelly went to a high school guru's offensive lecture

Never say Chip Kelly is content with his knowledge base. The UCLA football coach, coming off a brutal 2018 season, took time out over the summer to attend a seminar set up by Rich Hargitt, a high school coach who has become known as an expert on run pass option (RPO) options.

As reported by 247Sports, Kelly showed up unannounced in the crowd at one of Hargitt’s seminars, blending in with a pad and pen to take notes.

Hargitt, who is the head coach at Emmett (Idaho) High, was on with a group of fellow coaches when he told a story about noticing Kelly at his clinic.

The anecdote lasts more than three minutes, but the takeaway is clear: Kelly was so eager to pick up something new about RPOs, he went right to the source, even if the source happened to be a local high school coach.

That’s a laudable commitment to excellence. Now, about those RPOs …