UCLA finally breaks through, lands 4-star recruit Logan Loya from St. John Bosco

At long last, Chip Kelly and UCLA have added a bit of premium talent to their forthcoming Class of 2020 in the form of four-star St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) wide receiver Logan Loya.

Loya is just the second four-star recruit in UCLA’s incoming class, joining four-star pro-style quarterback Parker McQuarrie from across the country at St. Paul’s School (N.H.).

At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Loya still has a need for more size at the next level. What he does already have is significant skill and athleticism, which is something the Bruins could use, and stat.

C O M M I T T E D

One goal, Two the future, Three pictures, 4’s Up!!!! #8CLAP 💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Wal7UhAftU — Logan Loya (@LoganLoya17) November 5, 2019

Loya allegedly picked the Bruins ahead of Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington and Vanderbilt, not to mention another crop of scholarship offers from Division I FBS programs across the country.

Loya made his decision a day after wrapping up a weekend visit to UCLA, where he said the school’s full package — including excellent academics — helped sell him on the Bruins.

“It’s a great school on so many levels, not just football wise but academically and it sets you up for life after football,” Loya told 247Sports. “I think they have everything you need to be successful there and just need to keep bringing in more players. They have a young team but they’re getting better and I’m excited to be a part of the program.

“From a football standpoint, I think I fit in really well there. I like the offense and what they’re trying to do. Talking with Chip Kelly, I understand the scheme and they see me playing a similar role as Kyle Philips. I’ll be in the slot a lot but they can move me around and I’ll be used as a complete receiver so that works for me.”

Loya said he hoped to graduate in 3.5 years as most UCLA football players do, which could set him up to take part in a UCLA masters program as well.

On the football side, Loya’s commitment can’t be overstated. The hope is now that it will help jumpstart UCLA’s recruiting push, perhaps even among his talented teammates.