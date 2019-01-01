Under Armour All-America Diary: Arjei Henderson says it's a surreal experience

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Arjei Henderson, an elite wide receiver who hails from Fort Bend Travis High School (Richmond, Texas).

What’s going on everybody, this is Arjei Henderson here at the Under Armour deal down here in Orlando!

The weather is great, the sun is shining and it feels great to be here.

I can’t even tell you one thing that is the best, most fun thing that we’ve done because there have been so many things.

I think just everyone genuinely loving hanging around each other and having fun has been the thing that I’ve loved the most.

Yesterday we went to Universal Studios and we had a ball!

We just hung out and, basically, spent New Year’s Eve together so that’s special and it’s something that we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives. All of our hard work has led up to this point so, for me, it’s just about trying to live in the moment.

Things go by so fast and so I’m really trying to enjoy everything so I don’t look back and feel like it was all a blur.

I grew up watching this game and I’ve had friends come through this game so being able to be a part of it is surreal to me.

We’ve got the Skills Challenge today and we’ve got a pool party so it’s gonna be another fun day for us.

Of course we’re all down here for the game and I’m extremely excited for that. All of this preparation and time that we’ve put in is so we can show what we’re made of on Thursday night so I’m ready to play!

OK, guys I’ve gotta get over to the pool party right now, but thanks for reading and please check the game out on Thursday night.

We’re gonna put on a show for you!