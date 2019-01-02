Under Armour All-America Diary: Kaiir Elam is the paintball champ

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.) cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Hey, what’s going on world, nice to meet y’all.

I’m down in sunny Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game ready to show my skills in the game tomorrow night!

The practices have been really competitive, and I feel like I’ve been playing really well too. I’ve only been caught on twice in 12 reps so I’m feeling good about that. The only thing is that I haven’t had a pick yet, but I’m gonna try and get a pick-6 in the game.

CB Kaiir Elam against Texas A&M WR signee Dylan Wright pic.twitter.com/Pm8RZcLQZG — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) January 1, 2019

MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

We had a New Year’s Eve pool party that was really cool. There were a lot of people there and we all had a good time.

I think one of the most fun things we’ve done since we got here was play paintball!

Of course I had the most kills; I didn’t get hit one time either.

I don’t feel like this is a surreal experience because it was always a goal of mine and I knew that I was gonna work hard enough to make it a reality.

We’re having fun and all that, but I’m still focused on getting the win and playing well tomorrow night. I feel like it’s the same focus I’d have for a state title game because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing your city and your family. Plus, the game is on national TV so of course that makes it more hype!

At the end of the day you just have to know what your goal is and be about your business when it’s time.

OK, I’ve gotta get going guys but I appreciate you reading. I’m gonna predict the score will be Ballaholics – 42, Team Flash – 21.

Check the game out tomorrow and look out for No. 15. I’m gonna try and get that pick-6.

Out!